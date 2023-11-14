Avangrid ranks second overall among the country’s top 47 investor-owned utilities

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that it has ranked among the country’s top two utilities in National Public Utilities Council’s (NPUC) 2023 Utility Decarbonization Report. This annual report analyzes the decarbonization efforts of the United States’ largest investor-owned utilities. Avangrid ranked second overall, improving from its prior 2022 ranking of fourth, with the highest possible score in fuel mix, total carbon emissions, emissions per customer, and low-carbon investments.

“Decarbonization is the only way to combat climate change,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “There is no other path forward. That is why Avangrid has joined Iberdrola in making aggressive carbon reduction commitments and taking action. Whether we are generating clean, renewable energy from the sun and wind, creating a smarter, more reliable and resilient grid, or building the first large-scale offshore wind facility in the U.S., everything we do as a company is focused on creating a more sustainable, equitable future.”

The NPUC publishes a Utility Decarbonization Report annually to inform, support, and encourage the rapid decarbonization of the electricity sector using data-informed analysis. This year, the organization expanded the report to include the country’s top 47 investor-owned utilities, compared to 30 last year, in order to provide a more accurate picture of decarbonization in the power sector. Utilities were ranked using six key metrics related to each utilities’ fuel mix, carbon emissions, decarbonization goals and low-carbon investments.

Avangrid achieved top ranks due to its industry-leading commitment to reach carbon neutrality for Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, which is aligned with Iberdrola’s emissions goals that are certified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In addition to this leading commitment, Avangrid has continued to maintain an emissions intensity that is at least six times lower than the U.S. power sector average since 2015. In fact, Avangrid’s emissions intensity in 2022 was more than eight times lower than the U.S. average with a 28% reduction in CO2 emissions intensity for 2022 (compared to 2015).

Along with its top ranking in the NPUC report, Avangrid’s decarbonization actions and commitments have also earned the company a spot in Smart Electric Power Alliance’s 2030 Club and on the USA Today’s list of America’s Climate Leaders 2023.

NPUC is a leading research organization dedicated to driving progress in the decarbonization of the clean energy transition. From championing practical solution-based roundtable discussions to being a repository of knowledge and research for utilities, NPUC is pioneering the decarbonization movement and forging new paths for utility decarbonization efforts.

