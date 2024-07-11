Inaugural list names America’s best companies on sustainability transparency, revenue growth, and employee satisfaction

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and a member of the Iberdrola Group, has been awarded to TIME’s inaugural list of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies 2024. This prestigious honor is presented to companies with superior sustainability transparency, revenue growth, and employee satisfaction.

“We are honored to be recognized by TIME as one of America's Best Mid-Size Companies,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This accolade is a testament to Avangrid's steadfast commitment to sustainability, our continuous growth, and the dedication we have to our employees' satisfaction and well-being. Our inclusion makes it clear that our efforts to foster a sustainable future are resonating not only within our company but across the industry and beyond. Alongside Iberdrola, we will continue to set the bar high and remain at the forefront of the sustainable energy sector.”

America's Best Mid-Size Companies 2024, presented by TIME and Statista Inc, were identified based on three dimensions—employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency—using more than 15 different criteria. The project scope considered all companies that operate in the United States and generated at least $100 million in revenue but less than $10 billion in 2022 or 2023.

Avangrid is one of the country’s cleanest utilities with an emissions intensity over six times lower than the U.S. power sector average since 2015. The company operates 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of emissions-free installed capacity in 24 states across the country and serves more than 3.3 million customers through its utilities in the Northeast. Avangrid is also pioneering the United States’ offshore wind energy with its Vineyard Wind 1 project, which recently announced it is delivering more than 136 megawatts (MW) to the electric grid in Massachusetts, making it the largest operating offshore wind project in the United States.

Statista Is the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. It publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $45 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens – in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

