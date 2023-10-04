As promised in our last strategic plan in September 2022, we took steps to improve the economics of our Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects, including the renegotiation or termination of their associated PPAs at the lowest possible costs to avoid massive write-offs
Since that time, Avangrid has been transparent and collaborative, working diligently with state and federal officials and stakeholders to find solutions to the economic challenges facing the projects as we continued to advance the permitting and development of the project
Avangrid was the first offshore wind developer in the United States to make public the unprecedented economic head winds facing the industry which rendered the Park City Wind, and Commonwealth Wind projects unfinanceable under existing contracts
On October 2nd, Connecticut EDCs (Eversource and The United Illuminating) filed with The Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) an amendment to the Park City Wind PPAs, requesting to terminate the agreements because the facility is no longer financeable
The termination of the PPAs is in line with Avangrid continuous message of not embarking in uneconomic projects that would have had a material negative impact for our shareholders
Connecticut EDCs have requested PURA to approve the cancellation of the Park city Wind PPAs within the next 30 days, although there is no statutory approval deadline for PURA to respond
The termination of the PPAs include a payment for an amount of $16M due to the EDCs, at which moment the termination will become effective
The cancellation of these PPAs follows the recent cancellation of Commonwealth Wind offshore wind project in
Massachusetts, for the same reasons
1
FIN A N C IA L M A RKE TS UP D A TE
Offshore milestones
Delivering on our commitments and protecting shareholder value
Park City Wind
Worked closely with state to find ways to restore project to economic viability
Clearest path forward with ongoing volatility in the global economy is to terminate project; EDCs filed with CT PURA to terminate the contracts onOctober 2nd2023
Avangrid payment of ~$11.8Mafter-tax,$16Mpre-taximpacting 2023*, avoiding billions of write-offs taken by peers (excluded from adjustment net income)
Value of the lease increases
Commonwealth
Wind
Determined benefit of termination to enable participation in future RFPs/avoid write-offs
EDCs filed for contract terminationsJuly 2023
MA DPU approved contract termination inAugust 2023
Avangrid payment of $48M (50% reserved in 2022, 50% or ~$17.6Mafter-tax($24Mpre-tax) impacting 2023 (excluded from adjustment net income)
Value of the lease increased
Consistent with our 2022 Investor Day message: "Disciplined Growth Focused on Profitable Renewables
Projects"
2
AVANGRID Inc. published this content on 03 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2023 03:55:12 UTC.
