Park City Wind PPA cancellation

  • As promised in our last strategic plan in September 2022, we took steps to improve the economics of our Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects, including the renegotiation or termination of their associated PPAs at the lowest possible costs to avoid massive write-offs
  • Since that time, Avangrid has been transparent and collaborative, working diligently with state and federal officials and stakeholders to find solutions to the economic challenges facing the projects as we continued to advance the permitting and development of the project
  • Avangrid was the first offshore wind developer in the United States to make public the unprecedented economic head winds facing the industry which rendered the Park City Wind, and Commonwealth Wind projects unfinanceable under existing contracts
  • On October 2nd, Connecticut EDCs (Eversource and The United Illuminating) filed with The Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) an amendment to the Park City Wind PPAs, requesting to terminate the agreements because the facility is no longer financeable
  • The termination of the PPAs is in line with Avangrid continuous message of not embarking in uneconomic projects that would have had a material negative impact for our shareholders
  • Connecticut EDCs have requested PURA to approve the cancellation of the Park city Wind PPAs within the next 30 days, although there is no statutory approval deadline for PURA to respond
  • The termination of the PPAs include a payment for an amount of $16M due to the EDCs, at which moment the termination will become effective
  • The cancellation of these PPAs follows the recent cancellation of Commonwealth Wind offshore wind project in

Massachusetts, for the same reasons

Offshore milestones

Delivering on our commitments and protecting shareholder value

Park City Wind

  • Worked closely with state to find ways to restore project to economic viability
  • Clearest path forward with ongoing volatility in the global economy is to terminate project; EDCs filed with CT PURA to terminate the contracts onOctober 2nd2023
  • Avangrid payment of ~$11.8Mafter-tax,$16Mpre-taximpacting 2023*, avoiding billions of write-offs taken by peers (excluded from adjustment net income)
  • Value of the lease increases

Commonwealth

Wind

  • Determined benefit of termination to enable participation in future RFPs/avoid write-offs
  • EDCs filed for contract terminationsJuly 2023
  • MA DPU approved contract termination inAugust 2023
  • Avangrid payment of $48M (50% reserved in 2022, 50% or ~$17.6Mafter-tax($24Mpre-tax) impacting 2023 (excluded from adjustment net income)
  • Value of the lease increased

Consistent with our 2022 Investor Day message: "Disciplined Growth Focused on Profitable Renewables

Projects"

