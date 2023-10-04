FIN A N C IA L M A RKE TS UP D A TE

Park City Wind PPA cancellation

As promised in our last strategic plan in September 2022, we took steps to improve the economics of our Park City Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects, including the renegotiation or termination of their associated PPAs at the lowest possible costs to avoid massive write-offs

Since that time, Avangrid has been transparent and collaborative, working diligently with state and federal officials and stakeholders to find solutions to the economic challenges facing the projects as we continued to advance the permitting and development of the project

Avangrid was the first offshore wind developer in the United States to make public the unprecedented economic head winds facing the industry which rendered the Park City Wind, and Commonwealth Wind projects unfinanceable under existing contracts

On October 2 nd , Connecticut EDCs (Eversource and The United Illuminating) filed with The Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) an amendment to the Park City Wind PPAs, requesting to terminate the agreements because the facility is no longer financeable

The termination of the PPAs is in line with Avangrid continuous message of not embarking in uneconomic projects that would have had a material negative impact for our shareholders

Connecticut EDCs have requested PURA to approve the cancellation of the Park city Wind PPAs within the next 30 days, although there is no statutory approval deadline for PURA to respond

The termination of the PPAs include a payment for an amount of $16M due to the EDCs, at which moment the termination will become effective