New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG), and Berkshire Gas Company (BGC) assessing for damage to infrastructure, urge customers to report any gas leaks

Today, Avangrid (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, issued the following statement on behalf of its subsidiaries New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG), Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG), and Berkshire Gas Company (BGC), regarding impacts to gas infrastructure following today’s 4.8 magnitude earthquake centered in northern New Jersey:

“During any natural event such as this morning’s earthquake, members of the Avangrid team move quickly to ensure safety in the continued operation of all our facilities and infrastructure. Immediately following the earthquake, emergency personnel throughout the company sprung into action to assess any impacts. While no damage to our infrastructure is currently known, we will continue our assessments this afternoon and throughout the weekend. Today and tomorrow, personnel will be deployed across our service areas in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts to survey our liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities, propane plants, and our distribution pipeline networks to find and resolve any issues. Customers are encouraged to call us if they smell gas so our teams can investigate and resolve any leaks as quickly as possible.” – Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO

Background

Customers who smell gas in their homes or businesses are encouraged to leave the building right away, then call the respective gas company to report it for response and investigation:

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG): call 800.572.1121

Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG): call 800.513.8898

Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG): call 866.924.5325

Berkshire Gas Company (BGC): call 800.292.5012

