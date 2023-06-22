Ken Kimmell will lead both teams in an effort to continue to drive the economic growth of the company’s Offshore business.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the consolidation of its Offshore New Business and Development teams under the leadership of Ken Kimmell, who will aim to maintain Avangrid’s development excellence and pursue new business opportunities to build more offshore wind projects in the U.S.

“Avangrid is focused every day on leading the energy transition in the United States, and we’re proud to be pioneering the offshore wind industry through the construction of our first-in-the-nation Vineyard Wind 1 project”, said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Having successfully led Avangrid’s Offshore development strategy, Ken is well-positioned to strengthen the company’s renewable pipeline by developing projects that bring environmental and social benefits to the communities in which we are present.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the industry and for the country,” said Kimmell. “Addressing climate change has been the work of my life, and offshore wind is one of the most promising options to transition to clean energy rapidly and at a large scale. I am thrilled have the opportunity to lead a very successful and talented team.”

Kimmell has extensive experience in the private, government and NGO sectors and has spent the majority of his 30-year career dedicated to energy and environmental issues. Prior to joining the company in January of 2022, he worked at the Union of Concerned Scientists where he served as president, championing federal and state policies to promote clean energy. Prior, Kimmell was Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

