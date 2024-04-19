Linda Fulton-Christie, a Revenue Control Specialist who started career with SCG in 1973, retires today

Today, Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced the retirement of one of its longest-serving team members, Linda Fulton-Christie, who joined the workforce of Avangrid subsidiary Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) in 1973. Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra called Ms. Fulton-Christie to personally thank her for 51 years of service to SCG customers and to wish her well in her retirement.

“Across Avangrid’s family of companies, the characteristics we are known for – commitment to excellent customer service, cutting-edge innovation, and second-to-none reliability – start and end with our workforce,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Over the last 51 years with SCG, Linda has proven to be one of the best we have: a hard worker dedicated to excellent service for her team, her company, and the customers we serve in Bridgeport, New Haven, and across south-central Connecticut. I wish her well in her retirement and thank her for her many years of loyal service to our company and our customers.”

Linda joined SCG in 1973, when she accepted a summer opportunity with the company while she was a student at Wilberforce University, a private Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in southern Ohio. She began as a cashier before becoming a Customer Service Representative, and in 1982, she assumed her current role in the billing department as a Revenue Control Specialist.

“From the newest recruits to our longest-standing employees, our workforce is our greatest strength and most valuable asset,” said Frank Reynolds, President & CEO of Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG). “Nearly 30 years ago, I, too, started my career with SCG, and I am proud to join with people like Linda who have made this company exceptional in the safe, reliable delivery of natural gas across south-central Connecticut. Today, we congratulate her for her well-earned retirement after so many years with us, and we look forward to pictures and stories of her next chapter.”

“As I enter this new chapter of retirement, I am thankful to my colleagues at SCG, both past and present, who have been like a family to me for these past five decades,” said Linda Fulton-Christie, a retiring 51-year veteran of Southern Connecticut Gas. “I hope my time here is an inspiration to my newer colleagues: there are so many opportunities in this company, and you can build a fruitful career here for yourself and for your family. I’m proud of the 51 years I’ve worked at SCG, and now I look forward to spending more time with my family, especially my daughter, Tiffani, who is my greatest joy and achievement in life.”

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $44 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs approximately 8,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2024, Avangrid ranked first among utilities and 12 overall. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2024 for the sixth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About SCG: The Southern Connecticut Gas Company (SCG) is a subsidiary of Avangrid, Inc. Established in 1847, SCG operates approximately 2,500 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines, serving approximately 206,000 customers in the greater New Haven and Bridgeport areas of Connecticut. For more information, visit www.soconngas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240419063698/en/