Avangrid Foundation Announces 2021-2022 #AVANgives Community Grant Recipients

The community grants help nonprofits dedicated to diversity, inclusion, representation, social justice and equity

June 29, 2021 - Orange, Conn. - The Avangrid Foundation today announced ten 2021-2022 #AVANgives community grant recipients nominated by AVANGRID employees to receive grants of $5,000 each. This year's theme, 'Reconciliation and Recovery,' focuses on nonprofits dedicated to diversity, inclusion, representation, social justice and equity. To qualify, the organizations must serve marginalized communities and/or support programs that further advance post-COVID recovery.

'Our employees are active in their communities, and hearing from them about what's most important is what the #AVANgives program is all about,' said AVANGRID Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Zsoka McDonald. 'Now in its third year, the Avangrid Foundation has given to more than 30 nonprofits through the #AVANgives program.'

This year's grantees are located in and around AVANGRID's utility service areas and wind and solar facilities including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. This year's grantees and nominating employees are as follows:

In 2019, the Avangrid Foundation launched the #AVANgives campaign to recognize outstanding organizations as identified by our employees in our communities, with a different focus each cycle. The inaugural 2019 series focused on youth. In 2020, #AVANgives elevated organizations that work for diversity and inclusion, with special attention to women and girls in honor of 100 years of female suffrage.

To learn more about #AVANgives, visit our AVANews blog for stories and videos about our community partners.

###

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $38 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 7,000 people and has been recognized by Forbes and Just Capital as one of the 2021 JUST 100 companies - a list of America's best corporate citizens - and was ranked number one within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021 for the third consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

Disclaimer

AVANGRID Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
