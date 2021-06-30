Avangrid : Foundation Announces 2021-2022 #AVANgives Community Grant Recipients

06/29/2021Avangrid Foundation Announces 2021-2022 #AVANgives Community Grant Recipients

June 29, 2021 - Orange, Conn. - The Avangrid Foundation today announced ten 2021-2022 #AVANgives community grant recipients nominated by AVANGRID employees to receive grants of $5,000 each. This year's theme, 'Reconciliation and Recovery,' focuses on nonprofits dedicated to diversity, inclusion, representation, social justice and equity. To qualify, the organizations must serve marginalized communities and/or support programs that further advance post-COVID recovery.

'Our employees are active in their communities, and hearing from them about what's most important is what the #AVANgives program is all about,' said AVANGRID Chief Sustainability Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications, Zsoka McDonald. 'Now in its third year, the Avangrid Foundation has given to more than 30 nonprofits through the #AVANgives program.'

This year's grantees are located in and around AVANGRID's utility service areas and wind and solar facilities including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Rhode Island. This year's grantees and nominating employees are as follows:

In 2019, the Avangrid Foundation launched the #AVANgives campaign to recognize outstanding organizations as identified by our employees in our communities, with a different focus each cycle. The inaugural 2019 series focused on youth. In 2020, #AVANgives elevated organizations that work for diversity and inclusion, with special attention to women and girls in honor of 100 years of female suffrage.

To learn more about #AVANgives, visit our AVANews blog for stories and videos about our community partners.

