Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that it has earned a total of 14 awards and recognitions in 2023 across all aspects of Environmental, Social, Governance and Financial Stewardship (ESG+F), cementing it as a leading sustainable energy company. In addition, Avangrid Chairman Ignacio Galán has been awarded three prestigious honors this year from Time Magazine, the Foreign Policy Association and the World Jurist Association.

“I am very proud of all the hard work that has been accomplished this year,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Each of these awards and recognitions demonstrates our commitment to building a clean energy future for all in partnership with the Iberdrola Group. As we look ahead to the new year, I know that we will only continue to strengthen our resolve and build on our commitments.”

This year, Mr. Galán was the inaugural recipient of The Foreign Policy Association’s ESG Leadership Award for his visionary work and firm commitment to ensuring ESG+F principles are embedded as a core pillar of Iberdrola Group’s business strategy. He was also presented with the prestigious Medal of Honor from the World Jurist Association for leadership in promoting clean energy and ESG+F principles. Most recently, Mr. Galán was named on the inaugural TIME100 Climate List of the 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action

Avangrid’s 2023 awards and recognitions include:

America’s Climate Leaders , by USA Today: The top U.S. companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (scopes 1 and 2) intensity between 2019 and 2021.

The top U.S. companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions (scopes 1 and 2) intensity between 2019 and 2021. Best Corporate Governance , by World Finance: For commitment to transparency and ethical principles as the cornerstones of Avangrid’s corporate governance and sustainability system.

For commitment to transparency and ethical principles as the cornerstones of Avangrid’s corporate governance and sustainability system. 2030 Club , by Smart Electric Power Alliance: For being among the country’s leading utilities with the most aggressive carbon reduction commitments by 2030.

For being among the country’s leading utilities with the most aggressive carbon reduction commitments by 2030. Compliance Leader Verification (2023-2024) , by Ethisphere : A rigorous review of a company’s ethics and compliance program and corporate culture.

: A rigorous review of a company’s ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. Emergency Assistance Award , by Edison Electric Institute: For mutual aid efforts to support power restoration in Nova Scotia following Hurricane Fiona, which left hundreds of thousands without power.

For mutual aid efforts to support power restoration in Nova Scotia following Hurricane Fiona, which left hundreds of thousands without power. Emergency Response Award , by Edison Electric Institute: For the extraordinary restoration efforts of Central Maine Power (CMP), New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) following Winter Storm Elliot in December 2022.

For the extraordinary restoration efforts of Central Maine Power (CMP), New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) following Winter Storm Elliot in December 2022. FTSE4Good Index Series , by FTSE Russell: Measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

Measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Gender-Equality Index , by Bloomberg: Leading public companies in gender equality, measured across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

Leading public companies in gender equality, measured across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. JUST 100 , by JUST Capital and CNBC : America’s best corporate citizens. Avangrid ranked second overall within the utility industry and first among utilities for its commitment to the environment.

: America’s best corporate citizens. Avangrid ranked second overall within the utility industry and first among utilities for its commitment to the environment. Most Sustainable Company in the Electric Services Industry , by World Finance: For putting green values at the forefront of business operations and showing true commitment to cutting emissions across the company’s entire value chain.

For putting green values at the forefront of business operations and showing true commitment to cutting emissions across the company’s entire value chain. 2023 Sustainability Yearbook Member , by S&P Global: The world’s most sustainable companies. Avangrid was one of two U.S. electric utilities to be named to the Yearbook.

The world’s most sustainable companies. Avangrid was one of two U.S. electric utilities to be named to the Yearbook. Top Innovator , by Public Utilities Fortnightly: For Avangrid’s Cyber Security Simulation in Metaverse project, which created cybersecurity simulations to help the team update and improve its proactive defense strategies.

For Avangrid’s Cyber Security Simulation in Metaverse project, which created cybersecurity simulations to help the team update and improve its proactive defense strategies. 2023 Utility Decarbonization Report , National Public Utilities Council: Ranked among the country’s top two utilities in this annual report, which analyzes the decarbonization efforts of the United States’ largest investor-owned utilities.

Ranked among the country’s top two utilities in this annual report, which analyzes the decarbonization efforts of the United States’ largest investor-owned utilities. World’s Most Ethical Companies , by Ethisphere: The world’s leading companies committed to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

