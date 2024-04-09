Avangrid, Inc. announced that construction is now underway at the Camino Solar Project in Kern County, California. Camino Solar is Avangrid?s first photovoltaic project in California with a capacity of 57 MW (44 MWac). Camino Solar is expected to create more than 100 construction jobs and several permanent jobs once complete.

The site will include 105,000 solar panels that are expected to generate the same amount of energy used by about 14,000 U.S. homes each year. Camino Solar is adjacent to Avangrid?s 189 MW Manzana Wind Farm, which reached commercial operation in 2012. It is located on a combination of private land and more than 200 acres of public lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The project is in an area scientifically analyzed and identified as suitable for clean energy development as part of the BLM?s Desert Renewable Energy Conservation Plan.