Ethisphere Recognizes Avangrid with Compliance Leader Verification for Third Consecutive Term

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that for the third consecutive term Ethisphere Institute has awarded it with the coveted Compliance Leader Verification for 2023-2024. Ethisphere is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Avangrid has held the Compliance Leader Verification since 2019.

As one of the cleanest U.S. utilities and a leader in renewable energy, Avangrid is at the forefront of the nation’s clean energy transformation. The company is guided by its comprehensive ESG+F strategy (environment, society, governance and financial strength) and was recognized by Ethisphere earlier this year as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies, the company’s fifth consecutive year earning the designation.

“Transparency, ethical principles and continuous improvement are the cornerstones of our corporate governance and sustainability system,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “This achievement is a clear reflection of our commitment to those values and earning it is no small feat. In 2022, this verification was awarded to only eight companies world-wide. By maintaining this verification since 2019, we are illustrating that we take good corporate citizenship seriously and are on the right path to leading the country’s clean energy transition.”

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World’s Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders. Avangrid also chose to conduct an Ethical Culture survey to assess employee perceptions across eight pillars of an ethical culture.

“Congratulations to Avangrid for earning Compliance Leader Verification,” said Leslie Benton, SVP and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere. “In addition to a robust ethical culture, the review team continues to be impressed by the caliber of the ethics and compliance team and its collaborative relationships with the Board of Directors, business units, and other functional areas.”

Avangrid’s performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

About Ethisphere: Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. More information about Ethisphere can be found at https://www.ethisphere.com. Follow us on Twitter @Ethisphere

