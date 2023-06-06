Advanced search
    AGR   US05351W1036

AVANGRID, INC.

(AGR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
38.22 USD   -0.16%
05:41pMaine Public Utilities Commission Unanimously Approve Central Maine Power Multi-year Rate Plan
BU
10:26aEthisphere Recognizes Avangrid with Compliance Leader Verification for Third Consecutive Term
BU
05/31Avangrid Student Loan Repayment Program Saves Employees More Than $300,000 in Its First Three Months
BU
Maine Public Utilities Commission Unanimously Approve Central Maine Power Multi-year Rate Plan

06/06/2023 | 05:41pm EDT
Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved Central Maine Power’s multi-year rate plan. Key highlights of the rate plan can be found on the Regulatory page in the Investors section of the Avangrid website.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 046 M - -
Net income 2023 830 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 4,63%
Capitalization 14 801 M 14 801 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 18,2%
Technical analysis trends AVANGRID, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 38,22 $
Average target price 40,78 $
Spread / Average Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pedro Azagra Blázquez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert D. Kump President & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Patricia C. Cosgel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Director
John L. Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANGRID, INC.-10.94%14 801
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.66%148 904
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.86%78 046
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.74%75 990
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.46%69 482
ENEL S.P.A.19.22%65 267
