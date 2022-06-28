Log in
AVANT BRANDS INC.

(AVNT)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:44 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.2450 CAD   -2.00%
Avant Brands : Announces Timing of Release of Q2 2022 Results and Conference Call

06/28/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Avant Brands Announces Timing of Release of Q2 2022 Results and Conference Call

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT) (OTCQX:AVTBF) (FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announced today that it intends to release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2022, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET).

Conference Call Dial Details
Canada/USA TF: +1-800-319-4610
International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A transcript of the call will be posted on the Company's website at www.avantbrands.ca within 48 hours of the call.

About Avant Brands Inc.
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.

Avant's recreational consumer brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visitwww.avantbrands.ca.

Contact
Avant Brands Inc.
1-800-351-6358
ir@avantbrands.ca

SOURCE: Avant Brands, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706664/Avant-Brands-Announces-Timing-of-Release-of-Q2-2022-Results-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Avant Brands Inc. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
