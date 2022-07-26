Avant Brands : Former Auditor Letter

July 25, 2022

To: British Columbia Securities Commission (Principal Regulator) Ontario Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick Nova Scotia Securities Commission Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan Manitoba Securities Commission Autorité des marchés financiers Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut Dear Sirs/Mesdames: Re: Avant Brands Inc. (the "Company") Notice of Change of Auditor

We have read the Notice of Change of Auditor from the Company (the "Notice"), delivered to us pursuant to Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

In this regard, we confirm that we are in agreement with the statements with respect to Manning Elliott LLP as set out in the Notice, and for other statements we have no basis to agree or disagree.

Yours truly,

MANNING ELLIOTT LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants