Avant Brands : Former Auditor Letter

07/26/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
July 25, 2022

To:

British Columbia Securities Commission (Principal Regulator)

Ontario Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Manitoba Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador

Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories

Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory

Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re:

Avant Brands Inc. (the "Company")

Notice of Change of Auditor

We have read the Notice of Change of Auditor from the Company (the "Notice"), delivered to us pursuant to Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

In this regard, we confirm that we are in agreement with the statements with respect to Manning Elliott LLP as set out in the Notice, and for other statements we have no basis to agree or disagree.

Yours truly,

MANNING ELLIOTT LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants

Disclaimer

Avant Brands Inc. published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 21:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
