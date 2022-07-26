Avant Brands : Notice of Change of Auditor

Avant Brands Inc. (the "Company") hereby provides notice pursuant to the Instrument of a change of auditor by the Company from Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Former Auditors") to Ernst & Young LLP (the "Successor Auditors").

The Company confirms that:

The Company has decided to change its auditor from the Former Auditors to the Successor Auditors. The Former Auditors submitted their resignation effective July 21, 2022. The Successor Auditors have agreed to their appointment as the Company's new auditors.

At the next annual general meeting of the Company, the shareholders of the Company will be asked to approve the appointment of the firm, Ernst & Young LLP, as Successor Auditors.

There were no reservations contained in the Former Auditors' reports for either of the Company's two most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent thereto for which an audit report was issued, preceding the date of this notice.

The resignation of the Former Auditors and the appointment of the Successor Auditors have been recommended by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ") and approved by the Board.