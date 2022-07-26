Avant Brands : Successor Auditor Letter

July 26, 2022
British Columbia Securities Commission (Principal Regulator)
Ontario Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
Manitoba Securities Commission
Autorité des marchés financiers
Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island
Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador
Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories
Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory
Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut
Dear Sirs/Mesdames:
Re:
Avant Brands Inc.
Change of Auditor Notice dated July 26, 2022
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (Part 4.11), we have read the above-noted Change of Auditor Notice and confirm our agreement with the information contained in the Notice pertaining to our firm.
Yours sincerely,
cc: The Board of Directors, Avant Brands Inc,