Avant Brands : Successor Auditor Letter

July 26, 2022

British Columbia Securities Commission (Principal Regulator)

Ontario Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Services Commission, New Brunswick

Nova Scotia Securities Commission

Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan

Manitoba Securities Commission

Autorité des marchés financiers

Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

Superintendent of Securities, Newfoundland and Labrador

Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories

Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory

Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut

Dear Sirs/Mesdames:

Re: Avant Brands Inc. Change of Auditor Notice dated July 26, 2022

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 (Part 4.11), we have read the above-noted Change of Auditor Notice and confirm our agreement with the information contained in the Notice pertaining to our firm.

Yours sincerely,

cc: The Board of Directors, Avant Brands Inc,