Avant : Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year ended June 2021

The number of employees is based on the number of employees employed (including employees seconded from outside the company to us, excluding those seconded from us to outside the company).

The highest and lowest share prices are based on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 7, 2018 and are based on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to March 6, 2018, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ (Growth) prior to September 21, 2017. The maximum and minimum stock values for the years ending June 2017 and June 2018 are shown after the stock split, and the maximum and minimum stock values before the stock split are shown in parentheses.