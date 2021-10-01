Avant : Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year ended June 2021

Article 24(1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act
[Filed with]
Kanto Finance Bureau
[Filing date]
September 27, 2021
[Fiscal year]
25th fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)
[Company name]
AVANT CORPORATION
[English translation]
AVANT CORPORATION
[Title and Name of Representative]
Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO
[Location of Head Office]
2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
[Phone]
(03) 6864-0100 (Main number)
[Officer liaison name]
Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO
[Neighboring contact location]
2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
[Phone]
(03) 6864-0100 (Representative)
[Officer liaison name]
Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO
[Location for public inspection]
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)
Part I [Corporate Information]
1. [Business Overview]
1-1 [Selected Financial Data]
(1) Consolidated financial summary
Fiscal Year
21st
22nd
23rd
24th
25th
Fiscal Year-End
June 2017
June 2018
June 2019
June 2020
June 2021
Net sales
(thousand
10,532,392
12,110,795
14,077,976
15,691,533
16,236,129
yen)
Ordinary income
(thousand
1,308,887
1,632,433
1,972,583
2,282,082
2,808,216
yen)
Profit attributable to owners of
(thousand
663,606
1,062,061
1,317,048
1,537,894
1,888,976
parent company
yen)
Comprehensive income
(thousand
665,659
1,069,302
1,316,735
1,562,619
1,914,609
yen)
Net assets
(thousand
3,873,381
4,792,462
5,898,048
7,194,333
8,787,207
yen)
Total assets
(thousand
7,325,518
8,814,290
10,415,229
11,780,604
13,956,966
yen)
Net assets per share
(yen)
103.15
127.63
157.00
191.42
233.70
Net income per share
(yen)
17.67
28.28
35.06
40.92
50.24
Fully diluted
(yen)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income per share
Equity ratio
(%)
52.9
54.4
56.6
61.1
63.0
Return on equity
(%)
18.5
24.5
24.6
23.5
23.6
Price-earnings ratio
(times)
20.2
17.0
28.7
25.3
32.8
Cash flows
from
operating
(thousand
1,070,201
1,159,472
1,320,217
1,890,755
2,561,689
activities
yen)
Cash flows
from
investing
(thousand
(297,429)
(353,910)
(455,340)
(420,430)
(789,786)
activities
yen)
Cash flows
from
financing
(thousand
(232,227)
(184,632)
(232,007)
(294,708)
(359,514)
activities
yen)
Cash and cash equivalents
(thousand
3,947,673
4,566,875
5,195,137
6,370,860
7,786,223
Year-end balance
yen)
Number of employees
(people)
709
806
938
1,055
1,107
(excluding average number of
(34)
(48)
(55)
(16)
(40)
temporary employees)
(Notes)
1.
Net sales do not include consumption taxes.
Diluted net income per share is not prepared because there are no dilutive shares.
The number of employees is the number of employed persons (excluding those seconded from our group to non- group companies and includes those seconded from non-group companies to our group companies).
On December 1, 2016, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 20th fiscal year.
On November 1, 2017, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 21st fiscal year.
On December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year.
(2) Parent company financial summary
Fiscal Year
21st
22nd
23rd
24th
25th
Fiscal Year-End
June 2017
June 2018
June 2019
June 2020
June 2021
Net sales or operating revenue
(thousand
1,743,500
1,751,837
1,851,240
2,355,778
2,661,884
yen)
Ordinary income
(thousand
561,938
679,684
729,784
1,141,659
1,348,123
yen)
Net income
(thousand
478,788
642,379
771,939
1,252,154
1,464,244
yen)
Paid-in capital
(thousand
288,400
288,400
295,525
303,271
311,568
yen)
Number of issued shares
Co., Ltd.
9,388,000
18,776,000
18,785,094
37,586,982
37,603,203
Net assets
(thousand
2,979,276
3,480,465
4,044,164
5,054,779
6,219,564
yen)
Total assets
(thousand
5,388,194
6,029,542
6,769,764
6,994,627
8,899,512
yen)
Net assets per share
(yen)
158.69
185.38
215.30
134.49
165.41
Dividend per share
(yen)
16
12
7.5
9
11
(Including interim dividends per
(yen)
(-)
(-)
(-)
(-)
(-)
share)
Net income per share
(yen)
25.50
34.22
41.10
33.32
38.95
Fully diluted
(yen)
-
-
-
-
-
Net income per share
Equity ratio
(%)
55.3
57.7
59.7
72.3
69.9
Return on equity
(%)
17.2
19.9
20.5
27.5
26.0
Price-earnings ratio
(times)
28.0
28.1
49.0
31.1
42.3
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
31.4
35.1
36.5
27.0
28.2
Number of employees
56
33
37
36
45
(excluding average
number of
(people)
(9)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(2)
temporary employees)
Total shareholder return
(%)
195.5
264.8
549.6
584.3
1,228.8
(Comparative
index: TOPIX
(%)
(135.7)
(148.9)
(136.6)
(107.1)
(174.7)
with dividends)
Highest stock price
(yen)
1,550
1,093
2,364
1,198
1,872
(1,835)
(2,195)
(2,497)
Lowest stock price
(yen)
808
818
911
645
951
(1,020)
(1,384)
(1,775)
(Notes)
1.
Net sales and operating revenue do not include consumption taxes.
Diluted net income per share is not prepared because there are no dilutive shares.
The number of employees is based on the number of employees employed (including employees seconded from outside the company to us, excluding those seconded from us to outside the company).
The highest and lowest share prices are based on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 7, 2018 and are based on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to March 6, 2018, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ (Growth) prior to September 21, 2017. The maximum and minimum stock values for the years ending June 2017 and June 2018 are shown after the stock split, and the maximum and minimum stock values before the stock split are shown in parentheses.
On December 1, 2016, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 20th fiscal year. The amount of dividends per share for the 20th fiscal period and prior is the actual amount of dividends before the stock split.
On November 1, 2017, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 21st fiscal year. The amount of dividends per share for the 21st fiscal period and prior is the actual amount of dividends before the stock split.
On December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year.
