    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/30
1544 JPY   +1.05%
12:02aAVANT : Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year ended June 2021
PU
09/28AVANT : Report on Corporate Governance 2021
PU
09/28AVANT : files Report on Corporate Governance
PU
Avant : Annual Securities Report for the Fiscal Year ended June 2021

10/01/2021 | 12:02am EDT
25th Fiscal Year (From July 1, 2020 to June30, 2021)

A n n u a l

S e c u r i t i e s

R e p o r t

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail.

AVANT Corporation

Contents

Page

25th Annual Securities Report

[Cover] .......................................................................................................................................

1

Part I [Corporate Information] .....................................................................................................................

2

1. [Business Overview] ..................................................................................................................

2

1

[Selected Financial Data] .............................................................................................

2

2

[History]........................................................................................................................

4

3

[Description of Business] ...............................................................................................................

5

4

[Information on Affiliated Companies] .........................................................................................................

7

5

[Information on Employees] ............................................................................................................

8

2. [Business Situation] ..................................................................................................................

10

1

[Management Policy, Business Environment and Issues to be Addressed] ...........

10

2

[Risk factors] .........................................................................................................

14

3

[Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition, Results of Operations and Cash Flows] ...

18

4

[Important Business Contracts] ................................................................................................

24

5

[R&D Activities] ............................................................................................................

25

3. [Information on Facilities] ..................................................................................................................

26

1

[Summary Capital Expenditures] ......................................................................................................

26

2

[Major Facilities] ......................................................................................................

26

3 [Plans for New Construction and Retirement of Facilities] .............................................................................

27

4. [Information on Parent company] ............................................................................................................

28

1

[Status of Shares etc.] ............................................................................................................

28

2

[Information on Treasury Stock] .............................................................................................

32

3

[Dividend Policy] ..................................................................................................................

32

4

[Information on Corporate Governance] .....................................................................................

33

5. [Financial Statements] ..................................................................................................................

52

1

[Consolidated Financial Statements] .........................................................................................................

53

2

[Parent Company Financial Statements] ........................................................................................................

83

6 [Overview of Share Administration of the Company] ................................................................................

93

7 [Reference Information of the Company] ......................................................................................................

94

1

[Information of Parent Company of the Company] ..........................................................................................

94

2

[Other Reference Information] .....................................................................................................

94

Part II [Information on Guarantee Companies, etc. of the Company] ............................................................................

95

Auditors Report ..................................................................................................................................................................

96

Report on Internal Control .................................................................................................................................................

103

Certificate

..................................................................................................................................................................

105

[Cover]

[Filing Type]

Securities Report

[Governing laws and regulations]

Article 24(1) of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

[Filed with]

Kanto Finance Bureau

[Filing date]

September 27, 2021

[Fiscal year]

25th fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021)

[Company name]

AVANT CORPORATION

[English translation]

AVANT CORPORATION

[Title and Name of Representative]

Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO

[Location of Head Office]

2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

[Phone]

(03) 6864-0100 (Main number)

[Officer liaison name]

Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO

[Neighboring contact location]

2-15-2, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

[Phone]

(03) 6864-0100 (Representative)

[Officer liaison name]

Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO

[Location for public inspection]

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihonbashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo)

- 1 -

Part I [Corporate Information]

1. [Business Overview]

1-1 [Selected Financial Data]

(1) Consolidated financial summary

Fiscal Year

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

Fiscal Year-End

June 2017

June 2018

June 2019

June 2020

June 2021

Net sales

(thousand

10,532,392

12,110,795

14,077,976

15,691,533

16,236,129

yen)

Ordinary income

(thousand

1,308,887

1,632,433

1,972,583

2,282,082

2,808,216

yen)

Profit attributable to owners of

(thousand

663,606

1,062,061

1,317,048

1,537,894

1,888,976

parent company

yen)

Comprehensive income

(thousand

665,659

1,069,302

1,316,735

1,562,619

1,914,609

yen)

Net assets

(thousand

3,873,381

4,792,462

5,898,048

7,194,333

8,787,207

yen)

Total assets

(thousand

7,325,518

8,814,290

10,415,229

11,780,604

13,956,966

yen)

Net assets per share

(yen)

103.15

127.63

157.00

191.42

233.70

Net income per share

(yen)

17.67

28.28

35.06

40.92

50.24

Fully diluted

(yen)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income per share

Equity ratio

(%)

52.9

54.4

56.6

61.1

63.0

Return on equity

(%)

18.5

24.5

24.6

23.5

23.6

Price-earnings ratio

(times)

20.2

17.0

28.7

25.3

32.8

Cash flows

from

operating

(thousand

1,070,201

1,159,472

1,320,217

1,890,755

2,561,689

activities

yen)

Cash flows

from

investing

(thousand

(297,429)

(353,910)

(455,340)

(420,430)

(789,786)

activities

yen)

Cash flows

from

financing

(thousand

(232,227)

(184,632)

(232,007)

(294,708)

(359,514)

activities

yen)

Cash and cash equivalents

(thousand

3,947,673

4,566,875

5,195,137

6,370,860

7,786,223

Year-end balance

yen)

Number of employees

(people)

709

806

938

1,055

1,107

(excluding average number of

(34)

(48)

(55)

(16)

(40)

temporary employees)

(Notes)

1.

Net sales do not include consumption taxes.

  1. Diluted net income per share is not prepared because there are no dilutive shares.
  2. The number of employees is the number of employed persons (excluding those seconded from our group to non- group companies and includes those seconded from non-group companies to our group companies).
  3. On December 1, 2016, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 20th fiscal year.
  4. On November 1, 2017, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 21st fiscal year.
  5. On December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year.
    • 2 -

(2) Parent company financial summary

Fiscal Year

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

Fiscal Year-End

June 2017

June 2018

June 2019

June 2020

June 2021

Net sales or operating revenue

(thousand

1,743,500

1,751,837

1,851,240

2,355,778

2,661,884

yen)

Ordinary income

(thousand

561,938

679,684

729,784

1,141,659

1,348,123

yen)

Net income

(thousand

478,788

642,379

771,939

1,252,154

1,464,244

yen)

Paid-in capital

(thousand

288,400

288,400

295,525

303,271

311,568

yen)

Number of issued shares

Co., Ltd.

9,388,000

18,776,000

18,785,094

37,586,982

37,603,203

Net assets

(thousand

2,979,276

3,480,465

4,044,164

5,054,779

6,219,564

yen)

Total assets

(thousand

5,388,194

6,029,542

6,769,764

6,994,627

8,899,512

yen)

Net assets per share

(yen)

158.69

185.38

215.30

134.49

165.41

Dividend per share

(yen)

16

12

7.5

9

11

(Including interim dividends per

(yen)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

(-)

share)

Net income per share

(yen)

25.50

34.22

41.10

33.32

38.95

Fully diluted

(yen)

-

-

-

-

-

Net income per share

Equity ratio

(%)

55.3

57.7

59.7

72.3

69.9

Return on equity

(%)

17.2

19.9

20.5

27.5

26.0

Price-earnings ratio

(times)

28.0

28.1

49.0

31.1

42.3

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

31.4

35.1

36.5

27.0

28.2

Number of employees

56

33

37

36

45

(excluding average

number of

(people)

(9)

(1)

(3)

(2)

(2)

temporary employees)

Total shareholder return

(%)

195.5

264.8

549.6

584.3

1,228.8

(Comparative

index: TOPIX

(%)

(135.7)

(148.9)

(136.6)

(107.1)

(174.7)

with dividends)

Highest stock price

(yen)

1,550

1,093

2,364

1,198

1,872

(1,835)

(2,195)

(2,497)

Lowest stock price

(yen)

808

818

911

645

951

(1,020)

(1,384)

(1,775)

(Notes)

1.

Net sales and operating revenue do not include consumption taxes.

  1. Diluted net income per share is not prepared because there are no dilutive shares.
  2. The number of employees is based on the number of employees employed (including employees seconded from outside the company to us, excluding those seconded from us to outside the company).
  3. The highest and lowest share prices are based on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 7, 2018 and are based on the Second Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to March 6, 2018, and the Tokyo Stock Exchange JASDAQ (Growth) prior to September 21, 2017. The maximum and minimum stock values for the years ending June 2017 and June 2018 are shown after the stock split, and the maximum and minimum stock values before the stock split are shown in parentheses.
  4. On December 1, 2016, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net income per share have been calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 20th fiscal year. The amount of dividends per share for the 20th fiscal period and prior is the actual amount of dividends before the stock split.
  5. On November 1, 2017, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 21st fiscal year. The amount of dividends per share for the 21st fiscal period and prior is the actual amount of dividends before the stock split.
  6. On December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of common stock. Net assets per share and net income per share are calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the 23rd fiscal year.
    • 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
