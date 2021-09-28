Log in
    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 09/27
1545 JPY   -0.26%
02:12aAVANT : files Report on Corporate Governance
PU
02:12aAVANT : Appointment of new Corporate Officers
PU
09/26AVANT : files Annual Securities Report
PU
Avant : Appointment of new Corporate Officers

09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT
September 28, 2021 Avant Corporation Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO

For inquiry: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO 81-3-6388-6739

AVANT announces appointment of new Corporate Officers

Avant Corporation (Stock code: 3836) hereby announces that its Board of Directors has decided at a meeting held on September 28, 2021 to make the following personnel changes (changes in corporate officers) effective October 1, 2021.

Note

New Corporate Officer (As of October 1, 2021)

New position

Current position

Yoko Hosokawa

Corporate Officer

Director, General Manager of Shared

Director, General Manager of Shared

Service,

Service,

FIERTE CORPORATION

FIERTE CORPORATION

Eriko Satonaka

Corporate Officer

General Manager of Group Human

Group CHRO, General Manager of

Resources

Group Human Resources

As a result, our leadership team from October 1, 2021 will be as follows.

President

Tetsuji Morikawa

Group CEO

Director

Naoyoshi Kasuga

Group CFO

Director

Naohisa Fukutani

(Outside Director, Independent)

Director

Georges Ugeux

(Outside Director, Independent)

Director

Jon Robertson

(Outside Director, Independent)

Corporate auditors

Tsuyoshi Noshiro

(Auditor)

Corporate auditors

Kunio Suzuki

(Outside Auditor)

Corporate auditors

Chie Goto

(Outside Auditor, Independent)

Corporate Officer

Takahiro Okabe

Group CDO, President and Representative Director, ZEAL

CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Hiroshi Takizawa

President and Representative Director, Internet Disclosure Co.,

Ltd.

Corporate Officer

Hiroki Takemura

Group CRO, Vice President and Representative Director,

DIVA CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Gen Nagata

Group CBO, President and Representative Director, FIERTE

CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Teppei Terashima

Director, DIVA CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Hiroshi Iwasa

Director, DIVA CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Yoshiyuki Numata

Director, ZEAL CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Hiroyuki Morita

Director, ZEAL CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Tetsuya Kawamura

Director, FIERTE CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Shuichi Fukayama

Director, FIERTE CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Yoko Hosokawa

Director, FIERTE CORPORATION

Corporate Officer

Tatsuru Nakayama

Group CISO, General Manager, Group Management & Control

Corporate Officer

Eriko Satonaka

Group CHRO, General Manager of Group Human Resources

Notes

CEO: Chief Executive Officer

CFO: Chief Financial Officer

CDO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer

CRO: Chief Risk-management Officer

CBO: Chief Busines Development Officer

CISOChief Information & Security Officer

CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer

Ends

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 06:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
