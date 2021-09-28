Avant : Appointment of new Corporate Officers

September 28, 2021 Avant Corporation Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO
For inquiry: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO 81-3-6388-6739
AVANT announces appointment of new Corporate Officers
Avant Corporation (Stock code: 3836) hereby announces that its Board of Directors has decided at a meeting held on September 28, 2021 to make the following personnel changes (changes in corporate officers) effective October 1, 2021.
Note
New Corporate Officer (As of October 1, 2021)
New position
Current position
Yoko Hosokawa
Corporate Officer
Director, General Manager of Shared
Director, General Manager of Shared
Service,
Service,
FIERTE CORPORATION
FIERTE CORPORATION
Eriko Satonaka
Corporate Officer
General Manager of Group Human
Group CHRO, General Manager of
Resources
Group Human Resources
As a result, our leadership team from October 1, 2021 will be as follows.
President
Tetsuji Morikawa
Group CEO
Director
Naoyoshi Kasuga
Group CFO
Director
Naohisa Fukutani
(Outside Director, Independent)
Director
Georges Ugeux
(Outside Director, Independent)
Director
Jon Robertson
(Outside Director, Independent)
Corporate auditors
Tsuyoshi Noshiro
(Auditor)
Corporate auditors
Kunio Suzuki
(Outside Auditor)
Corporate auditors
Chie Goto
(Outside Auditor, Independent)
Corporate Officer
Takahiro Okabe
Group CDO, President and Representative Director, ZEAL
CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Hiroshi Takizawa
President and Representative Director, Internet Disclosure Co.,
Ltd.
Corporate Officer
Hiroki Takemura
Group CRO, Vice President and Representative Director,
DIVA CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Gen Nagata
Group CBO, President and Representative Director, FIERTE
CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Teppei Terashima
Director, DIVA CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Hiroshi Iwasa
Director, DIVA CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Yoshiyuki Numata
Director, ZEAL CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Hiroyuki Morita
Director, ZEAL CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Tetsuya Kawamura
Director, FIERTE CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Shuichi Fukayama
Director, FIERTE CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Yoko Hosokawa
Director, FIERTE CORPORATION
Corporate Officer
Tatsuru Nakayama
Group CISO, General Manager, Group Management & Control
Corporate Officer
Eriko Satonaka
Group CHRO, General Manager of Group Human Resources
