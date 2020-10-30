Log in
AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP 1Q FY21/06

10/30/2020 | 12:05am EDT

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail.

Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

October 30, 2020

Company Name:

AVANT CORPORATION

Stock exchange listings: Tokyo

Code Number:

3836

URL: https://www.avantcorp.com/

Representative:

(Title) President, Group CEO

(Name) Tetsuji Morikawa

For inquiry:

(Title) Director, Group CFO

(Name) Naoyoshi Kasuga

TEL: (03) 6388-6739

Securities report issue date: November 12, 2020

Dividend payment date: -

Supplementary information for financial statements: Available

Explanatory meeting to be held: No

1. Consolidated results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

Revenue

EBITDA

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

shareholders of parent

company

First

quarter

of

the

%

%

%

%

%

fiscal year

3,601

(3.0)

537

(3.6)

478

(7.0)

482

(7.2)

303

(9.1)

ending June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2020

3,714

16.8

557

33.5

514

35.3

520

36.6

334

40.7

Comprehensive income (loss) for the 1Q of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

338 million yen (-9.3%)

for the 1Q of the fiscal year ended June 2020

373 million yen (+47.6%)

Net profit per

Diluted net

share

profit per share

First

quarter

of

the

yen

yen

fiscal year

ending June 30, 2021

8.08

-

ended June 30, 2020

8.89

-

(Notes) EBITDA is derived by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating income.

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial condition

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratios

As of

Unit: million yen

Unit: million yen

%

September 30, 2020

11,121

7,194

64.7

June 30, 2020

11,780

7,194

61.1

(Reference) Net assets attributable to the company's shareholders As of September 30, 2020 7,194 million yen As of June 30, 2020 7,194 million yen

2. Dividends on common stock

Dividends per share

1st

2nd

3rd

Fiscal

Annual

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-endyear-end

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

June 30, 2020

-

0.00

-

9.00

9.00

June 30, 2021

-

June 30, 2021 (Forecast)

0.00

-

10.00

10.00

Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit attributable to

Net profit

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

owners of parent

per share

company

Fiscal Year ending

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

Unit: million yen

%

yen

June 30, 2021

16,110

2.7

2,330

2.3

2,330

2.1

1,561

1.5

41.52

(Notes)

Revisions

to the most recently

announced

earnings forecast: None

Since the Company conducts annual business management, the consolidated financial forecast for the second quarter (cumulative total) is omitted.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "Specified Subsidiaries" (Tokutei Kogaisha) accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No

Newly added to the scope of consolidation: nil

Newly deleted from the scope of consolidation: nil

  1. Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: none
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
  1. Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (i) above: No
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Correction of past errors: No
  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
  1. Total shares outstanding including treasury stock
  2. Shares of treasury stock held
  3. Average outstanding shares

As of September 30, 2020

37,586,982 shares

As of June 30, 2020

37,586,982

shares

As of September 30, 2020

2,911 shares

As of June 30, 2020

2,911

shares

First quarter of the fiscal year

37,584,071 shares

First quarter of the fiscal year

37,567,346

shares

ending June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2020

*This report is exempt from the audits of CPAs or Audit firms.

Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance.

Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 8 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts.

The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Accompanying Materials - Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter ....................................................

2

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations ..............................................................................

2

(2) Discussion on Financial Condition ..........................................................................................

6

(3) Earnings Forecasts .......................................................................................................

8

2. Unaudited Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes..................................................................

9

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets..........................................................................................

9

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Statements of Comprehensive Income.........................

11

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income .................................................................................

11

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................

12

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .....................................................................

13

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................................

14

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) ..............................................................................

14

(Notes on Substantial Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ..................................

14

(Segment information) .............................................................................................

15

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations

Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)

Fiscal Year ended June

Fiscal Year ending June

Year on Year Change

30, 2020

30, 2021

First quarter

First quarter

Amount

%

Revenue

3,714

3,601

(112)

(3.0)

Operating income

514

478

(36)

(7.0)

Ordinary income

520

482

(37)

(7.2)

Profit attributable to owners

of

334

303

(30)

(9.1)

parent company

At the end of the previous fiscal year, domestic companies began to postpone IT investment (frozen in some industries which underwent significant impacts) due to the spread of the new corona viral infectious diseases (COVID-19), and that began to affect orders received for the Group. As a result, we had a cautious outlook for the results particularly during the first half of the fiscal year under review.

Consolidated revenues decreased to 3,601 million yen (down 3.0% from the same quarter of the previous year) due to the impact of the decrease in revenues in the Consolidated Accounting-related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment, but are within the scope of this forecast.

As for the increase in the ratio of recurrent revenue (such as software maintenance fees, etc.), which is one of the management targets in the Medium-Term Management Plan, the ratio increased to 38.6%, up 5.9 percentage points from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was due to the growth in the Outsourcing Business segments, which has consistently maintained a recurrent revenue ratio of around 90%, and the improvement in the ratio in the Consolidated Accounting-Related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment due to the increase in cloud sales and others. The total recurrent revenue was 14.3% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

With regard to profits, while the Group focused on the improvement in profitability of projects through the increase in the ratio of in-house process and other factors including reduction in general expenses that have been promoted since the expansion of the COVID-19, the Group recognized a provision for bonuses, which was deferred in the same quarter of the previous year because Consolidated Accounting-related Business failed to meet the internal criteria for the payment of performance-based bonuses to officers and employees. As a result, operating income was 478 million yen (down 7.0% from the same quarter of the previous year), ordinary income was 482 million yen (down 7.2% from the same quarter of the previous year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 303 million yen (down 9.1% from the same quarter of the previous year), all of which were lower than the same quarter of the previous year.

The status of each reportable segment is as follows.

(i) Revenues

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)

Fiscal Year ended June

Fiscal Year ending June

Year on Year Change

30, 2020

30, 2021

First quarter

First quarter

Amount

%

Consolidated

Accounting-related

1,922

1,801

(121)

(6.3)

Businesses

Business Intelligence Business

1,429

1,382

(46)

(3.2)

Outsourcing Business

504

569

65

13.0

Elimination

of

inter-segment

(141)

(152)

(10)

-

transactions

Consolidated Rvenues

3,714

3,601

(112)

(3.0)

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:04:03 UTC

