Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP 1Q FY21/06

Supplementary information for financial statements: Available
Explanatory meeting to be held: No
1. Consolidated results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
Revenue
EBITDA
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
shareholders of parent
company
First
quarter
of
the
%
%
%
%
%
fiscal year
3,601
(3.0)
537
(3.6)
478
(7.0)
482
(7.2)
303
(9.1)
ending June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2020
3,714
16.8
557
33.5
514
35.3
520
36.6
334
40.7
Comprehensive income (loss) for the 1Q of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
338 million yen (-9.3%)
for the 1Q of the fiscal year ended June 2020
373 million yen (+47.6%)
Net profit per
Diluted net
share
profit per share
First
quarter
of
the
yen
yen
fiscal year
ending June 30, 2021
8.08
-
ended June 30, 2020
8.89
-
(Notes) EBITDA is derived by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating income.
The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratios
As of
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
%
September 30, 2020
11,121
7,194
64.7
June 30, 2020
11,780
7,194
61.1
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the company's shareholders As of September 30, 2020 7,194 million yen As of June 30, 2020 7,194 million yen
2. Dividends on common stock
Dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Annual
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-endyear-end
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
June 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
9.00
9.00
June 30, 2021
-
June 30, 2021 (Forecast)
0.00
-
10.00
10.00
Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Net profit
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
owners of parent
per share
company
Fiscal Year ending
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
yen
June 30, 2021
16,110
2.7
2,330
2.3
2,330
2.1
1,561
1.5
41.52
(Notes)
Revisions
to the most recently
announced
earnings forecast: None
Since the Company conducts annual business management, the consolidated financial forecast for the second quarter (cumulative total) is omitted.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "Specified Subsidiaries" (Tokutei Kogaisha) accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly added to the scope of consolidation: nil
Newly deleted from the scope of consolidation: nil
Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: none
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (i) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Correction of past errors: No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total shares outstanding including treasury stock
Shares of treasury stock held
Average outstanding shares
As of September 30, 2020
37,586,982 shares
As of June 30, 2020
37,586,982
shares
As of September 30, 2020
2,911 shares
As of June 30, 2020
2,911
shares
First quarter of the fiscal year
37,584,071 shares
First quarter of the fiscal year
37,567,346
shares
ending June 30, 2021
ended June 30, 2020
*This report is exempt from the audits of CPAs or Audit firms.
Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance.
Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 8 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts.
The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Accompanying Materials - Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter ....................................................
2
(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations ..............................................................................
2
(2) Discussion on Financial Condition ..........................................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter
(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations
Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ending June
Year on Year Change
30, 2020
30, 2021
First quarter
First quarter
Amount
%
Revenue
3,714
3,601
(112)
(3.0)
Operating income
514
478
(36)
(7.0)
Ordinary income
520
482
(37)
(7.2)
Profit attributable to owners
of
334
303
(30)
(9.1)
parent company
At the end of the previous fiscal year, domestic companies began to postpone IT investment (frozen in some industries which underwent significant impacts) due to the spread of the new corona viral infectious diseases (COVID-19), and that began to affect orders received for the Group. As a result, we had a cautious outlook for the results particularly during the first half of the fiscal year under review.
Consolidated revenues decreased to 3,601 million yen (down 3.0% from the same quarter of the previous year) due to the impact of the decrease in revenues in the Consolidated Accounting-related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment, but are within the scope of this forecast.
As for the increase in the ratio of recurrent revenue (such as software maintenance fees, etc.), which is one of the management targets in the Medium-Term Management Plan, the ratio increased to 38.6%, up 5.9 percentage points from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was due to the growth in the Outsourcing Business segments, which has consistently maintained a recurrent revenue ratio of around 90%, and the improvement in the ratio in the Consolidated Accounting-Related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment due to the increase in cloud sales and others. The total recurrent revenue was 14.3% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
With regard to profits, while the Group focused on the improvement in profitability of projects through the increase in the ratio of in-house process and other factors including reduction in general expenses that have been promoted since the expansion of the COVID-19, the Group recognized a provision for bonuses, which was deferred in the same quarter of the previous year because Consolidated Accounting-related Business failed to meet the internal criteria for the payment of performance-based bonuses to officers and employees. As a result, operating income was 478 million yen (down 7.0% from the same quarter of the previous year), ordinary income was 482 million yen (down 7.2% from the same quarter of the previous year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 303 million yen (down 9.1% from the same quarter of the previous year), all of which were lower than the same quarter of the previous year.
The status of each reportable segment is as follows.
(i) Revenues
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ending June
Year on Year Change
30, 2020
30, 2021
First quarter
First quarter
Amount
%
Consolidated
Accounting-related
1,922
1,801
(121)
(6.3)
Businesses
Business Intelligence Business
1,429
1,382
(46)
(3.2)
Outsourcing Business
504
569
65
13.0
Elimination
of
inter-segment
(141)
(152)
(10)
-
transactions
Consolidated Rvenues
3,714
3,601
(112)
(3.0)
- 2 -
