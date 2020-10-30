Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP 1Q FY21/06

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations

Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) Fiscal Year ended June Fiscal Year ending June Year on Year Change 30, 2020 30, 2021 First quarter First quarter Amount % Revenue 3,714 3,601 (112) (3.0) Operating income 514 478 (36) (7.0) Ordinary income 520 482 (37) (7.2) Profit attributable to owners of 334 303 (30) (9.1) parent company

At the end of the previous fiscal year, domestic companies began to postpone IT investment (frozen in some industries which underwent significant impacts) due to the spread of the new corona viral infectious diseases (COVID-19), and that began to affect orders received for the Group. As a result, we had a cautious outlook for the results particularly during the first half of the fiscal year under review.

Consolidated revenues decreased to 3,601 million yen (down 3.0% from the same quarter of the previous year) due to the impact of the decrease in revenues in the Consolidated Accounting-related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment, but are within the scope of this forecast.

As for the increase in the ratio of recurrent revenue (such as software maintenance fees, etc.), which is one of the management targets in the Medium-Term Management Plan, the ratio increased to 38.6%, up 5.9 percentage points from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. This was due to the growth in the Outsourcing Business segments, which has consistently maintained a recurrent revenue ratio of around 90%, and the improvement in the ratio in the Consolidated Accounting-Related Business segment and the Business Intelligence Business segment due to the increase in cloud sales and others. The total recurrent revenue was 14.3% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

With regard to profits, while the Group focused on the improvement in profitability of projects through the increase in the ratio of in-house process and other factors including reduction in general expenses that have been promoted since the expansion of the COVID-19, the Group recognized a provision for bonuses, which was deferred in the same quarter of the previous year because Consolidated Accounting-related Business failed to meet the internal criteria for the payment of performance-based bonuses to officers and employees. As a result, operating income was 478 million yen (down 7.0% from the same quarter of the previous year), ordinary income was 482 million yen (down 7.2% from the same quarter of the previous year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 303 million yen (down 9.1% from the same quarter of the previous year), all of which were lower than the same quarter of the previous year.

The status of each reportable segment is as follows.

(i) Revenues