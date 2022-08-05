Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP Q4 FY22/06

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders date: September 27, 2022
Dividend payment date: September 28, 2022
Securities report issue date: September 22, 2022
Supplementary information for financial statements: Available
Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for analysts)
1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022
(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
Revenue
EBITDA
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
shareholders of parent
company
Fiscal Year
%
%
%
%
%
ended June 30, 2022
18,703
－
3,582
－
3,247
－
2,988
－
2,045
－
ended June 30, 2021
16,236
3.5
3,038
21.2
2,796
22.7
2,808
23.1
1,888
22.8
Comprehensive income (loss)
for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022
2,117 million yen (-%)
for the fiscal
year ended June
2021 1,914
million yen (22.5
%)
Net profit per
Diluted net
Ratio of Net Income
Ratio of Ordinary
Ratio of Operating
to Shareholders'
Income to Total
share
profit per share
Income to Revenue
Equity
Assets
Fiscal Year
yen
yen
%
%
%
ended June 30, 2022
54.37
-
21.1
19.6
17.4
ended June 30, 2021
50.24
-
23.6
21.8
17.2
(Reference) Share in profit of associated company for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022: (269) million yen
for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021: (8) million yen
(Notes) EBITDA is derived by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating income.
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard, etc., so the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratios
Net Assets per Share
As of
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
%
Yen
June 30, 2022
16,617
10,597
63.8
281.68
June 30, 2021
13,956
8,787
63.0
233.70
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the company's shareholders
As of June 30, 2022
10,597 million yen
As of June 30, 2021
8,787 million yen
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalent at the
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of the year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2022
3,026
(398)
(433)
10,002
Fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
2,561
(789)
(359)
7,786
2. Dividends on common stock
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Annual
Dividends
payout ratio
net assets ratio
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-endyear-end
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
11.00
11.00
413
21.9
5.2
June 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
13.00
13.00
489
23.9
5.0
June 30, 2023
-
0.00
-
15.00
15.00
27.8
(Forecast)
(Note) Breakdown of year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 Ordinary dividend: 12.00 yen Commemorative dividend: 1.00 yen (25th anniversary commemorative dividend)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Net profit
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
owners of parent
per share
company
Fiscal Year ending
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
yen
June 30, 2023
21,800
16.6
3,100
-4.5
3,100
3.7
2,030
-0.7
53.96
(Notes)
Since the
Company manages its operations on an annual basis, the consolidated business forecast for the second quarter (cumulative) is not provided. For details,
please refer to "1. Quantitative Information on Financial Results (4) Earnings Forecasts" on page 10 of the attached document.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "Specified Subsidiaries" (Tokutei Kogaisha) accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly added to the scope of consolidation: nil
Newly deleted from the scope of consolidation: nil
Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: none
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (i) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Correction of past errors: No
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 19 of the attached materials.
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total shares outstanding including treasury stock
Shares of treasury stock held
Average outstanding shares
As of June 30, 2022
37,625,501 shares
As of June 30, 2021
37,603,203
shares
As of June 30, 2022
2,998 shares
As of June 30, 2021
2,951
shares
Fiscal Year
37,614,361 shares
Fiscal Year ended
June
37,595,528
shares
ended June 30, 2022
30, 2021
This report is exempt from the audits of certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation of the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other special notes
Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promised by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 10 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts.
Accompanying Materials - Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results .......................................................................................................
2
(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations ..............................................................................
2
(2) Discussion on Financial Condition ..........................................................................................
8
(3) Discussion on Cash Flow ..........................................................................................
(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations for Current Fiscal Year
Consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year are as follows.
Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, comparisons with the previous year in the table for the current fiscal year are not shown.
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ended June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Amount
%
Net sales
16,236
18,703
-
-
Operating income
2,796
3,247
-
-
Ordinary income
2,808
2,988
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of
1,888
2,045
-
-
parent company
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc., so the year-on-year comparison is not stated.
The current social and economic environment surrounding Japan is stimulating the need for "data-driven management and decision-making", and the needs for the Group's products and services are expanding while transforming into more advanced ones. As a result, the Group's products and services are also expanding and changing into more sophisticated ones, and the existing segment names are no longer able to properly indicate the nature of our business. For this reason, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, we have changed the name of our reporting segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" to "Group Governance Business" and from "Business Intelligence Business" to "Digital Transformation Business. This change has no impact on segment information, as the change is only in the segment name.
Consolidated net sales for the current fiscal year were 18,703 million yen. Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereinafter referred to as the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), and for transactions that are deemed to be arrangements for goods, etc. to be provided by another party, the Company has changed its accounting method from recording the gross amount of sales as net sales and the purchase amount as expenses to recording the difference between net sales and purchase amount as net sales as commissions. The effect of this change was a 397 million yen decrease in net sales compared to the previous standard. In addition, for most of our services, which were previously recorded as sales upon completion of the project and acceptance by the customer, we have changed to recording sales according to the progress of the project, rather than waiting for the completion of the project. The effect of this change was to increase net sales by 296 million yen.
In other words, net sales before the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition were 18,804 million yen, an increase of 15.8% year on year, and the impact of the change in accounting standards added negative 100 million yen. The increase in sales was due to significant growth in Digital Transformation Business and Outsourcing Business.
The ratio of recurring sales (ongoing sales, such as software maintenance fees, for example) to total sales, which is one of the management targets in the mid-term management plan, decreased in the Digital Transformation Business due to the application of revenue recognition accounting standards. However, the ratio increased to 34.6%, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous fiscal year. The total amount increased by 10.7% compared to the previous year.
As for profits, operating income was 3,247 million yen, ordinary income was 2,988 million yen, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 2,045 million yen. Since operating income increased by 208 million yen due to the impact of the application of the revenue recognition accounting standard, etc., operating income calculated under the previous accounting standard would have been 3,038 million yen, which is a 8.7% increase compared to the previous year if the difference in accounting standards is excluded.
In the Group Governance Business, there was an increase in expenses due to the upfront cost of significantly reinforcing the development system to promote software development for future growth and improved profitability, and the establishment of a division to pursue group synergies as a company-wide expense and the reinforcement of the system for this purpose. On the other hand, the Digital Transformation Business saw a significant increase in profits due to sales growth accompanied by improved profitability, and this was a major factor in the increase in profits.
Since the spread of the new coronavirus, the performance of Metapraxis in the U.K. and the U.S. has not recovered well, and its financial position is significantly lower than we had expected at the time of our investment. The financial position of the company has also fallen below a certain level, and the company has recorded an impairment loss on the shares of the company. As a result, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased. On the other hand, we have been selling and introducing Metapraxis' products in Japan after converting them into Japanese, and the business is steadily growing.
The status of each reportable segment is as follows.
(i) Net sales
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ended June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Amount
%
Group Governance Businesses
8,160
9,372
-
-
Digital Transformation Business
6,250
7,015
-
-
Outsourcing Business
2,479
3,044
-
-
Elimination
of
inter-segment
(654)
(729)
-
-
transactions
Consolidated net sales
16,236
18,703
-
-
(ii) Operating income
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ended June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Amount
%
Group Governance Businesses
1,935
2,060
-
-
Digital Transformation Business
811
1,244
-
-
Outsourcing Business
523
661
-
-
Corporate Expenses and Elimination
(473)
(718)
-
-
of inter-segment transactions
Consolidated operating income
2,796
3,247
-
-
(Note) The above tables (i) and (ii) are prepared in accordance with the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., which was applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. As a result, the figures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standards, etc., and comparisons with the previous fiscal year are not stated.
For the Group Governance Business, net sales were 9,372 million yen. The effect of the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, etc. increased by 262 million yen, which would have been a 11.6% increase compared to the previous year if the previous accounting standard had been used. The main reason for this increase was an increase in orders related to the accelerating trend among domestic companies to restructure their businesses in order to strengthen their competitiveness. On the other hand, expenses increased due to the significant strengthening of the development system to promote software development for future growth and profitability. As a result, operating income was 2,060 million yen (an increase of 144 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards and decrease of 1.0% from the previous year under the previous accounting standards).
In the Digital Transformation Business, the need to utilize data for decision-making in management and business promotion is accelerating, and the projects we receive are changing from the traditional "development related to business intelligence" to "provision of cloud data platforms. As a result, net sales increased to 7,015 million yen (down 355 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards, but up 17.9% from the previous year under the previous accounting standards). The change in the quality of orders received has also led to improved profitability, and operating income was 1,244 million yen (an increase of 69 million yen due to the impact of the
