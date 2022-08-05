Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP Q4 FY22/06

As for profits, operating income was 3,247 million yen, ordinary income was 2,988 million yen, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 2,045 million yen. Since operating income increased by 208 million yen due to the impact of the application of the revenue recognition accounting standard, etc., operating income calculated under the previous accounting standard would have been 3,038 million yen, which is a 8.7% increase compared to the previous year if the difference in accounting standards is excluded.

In the Group Governance Business, there was an increase in expenses due to the upfront cost of significantly reinforcing the development system to promote software development for future growth and improved profitability, and the establishment of a division to pursue group synergies as a company-wide expense and the reinforcement of the system for this purpose. On the other hand, the Digital Transformation Business saw a significant increase in profits due to sales growth accompanied by improved profitability, and this was a major factor in the increase in profits.

Since the spread of the new coronavirus, the performance of Metapraxis in the U.K. and the U.S. has not recovered well, and its financial position is significantly lower than we had expected at the time of our investment. The financial position of the company has also fallen below a certain level, and the company has recorded an impairment loss on the shares of the company. As a result, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased. On the other hand, we have been selling and introducing Metapraxis' products in Japan after converting them into Japanese, and the business is steadily growing.

The status of each reportable segment is as follows.

(i) Net sales

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) Fiscal Year ended June Fiscal Year ended June Year on Year Change 30, 2021 30, 2022 Amount % Group Governance Businesses 8,160 9,372 - - Digital Transformation Business 6,250 7,015 - - Outsourcing Business 2,479 3,044 - - Elimination of inter-segment (654) (729) - - transactions Consolidated net sales 16,236 18,703 - -

(ii) Operating income

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)

Fiscal Year ended June Fiscal Year ended June Year on Year Change 30, 2021 30, 2022 Amount % Group Governance Businesses 1,935 2,060 - - Digital Transformation Business 811 1,244 - - Outsourcing Business 523 661 - - Corporate Expenses and Elimination (473) (718) - - of inter-segment transactions Consolidated operating income 2,796 3,247 - -

(Note) The above tables (i) and (ii) are prepared in accordance with the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., which was applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. As a result, the figures for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standards, etc., and comparisons with the previous fiscal year are not stated.

For the Group Governance Business, net sales were 9,372 million yen. The effect of the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, etc. increased by 262 million yen, which would have been a 11.6% increase compared to the previous year if the previous accounting standard had been used. The main reason for this increase was an increase in orders related to the accelerating trend among domestic companies to restructure their businesses in order to strengthen their competitiveness. On the other hand, expenses increased due to the significant strengthening of the development system to promote software development for future growth and profitability. As a result, operating income was 2,060 million yen (an increase of 144 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards and decrease of 1.0% from the previous year under the previous accounting standards).

In the Digital Transformation Business, the need to utilize data for decision-making in management and business promotion is accelerating, and the projects we receive are changing from the traditional "development related to business intelligence" to "provision of cloud data platforms. As a result, net sales increased to 7,015 million yen (down 355 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards, but up 17.9% from the previous year under the previous accounting standards). The change in the quality of orders received has also led to improved profitability, and operating income was 1,244 million yen (an increase of 69 million yen due to the impact of the