Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations

Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.

Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, comparisons with the same quarter of the previous year in the table for the second quarter of the current fiscal year are not shown.

(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) Fiscal Year ended June Fiscal Year ending June Year on Year Change 30, 2021 30, 2022 Second quarter Second quarter Amount % Revenue 7,637 8,751 - - Operating income 1,296 1,482 - - Ordinary income 1,305 1,437 - - Profit attributable to owners of 824 865 - - parent company

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc., so the year-on-year comparison is not stated.

The current social and economic environment surrounding Japan is stimulating the need for "data-driven management and decision-making", and the needs for the Group's products and services are expanding while transforming into more advanced ones. As a result, the Group's products and services are also expanding and changing into more sophisticated ones, and the existing segment names are no longer able to properly indicate the nature of our business. For this reason, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, we have changed the name of our reporting segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" to "Group Governance Business" and from "Business Intelligence Business" to "Digital Transformation Business. This change has no impact on segment information, as the change is only in the segment name.

Consolidated net sales for the Second quarter of the current fiscal year were 8,751 million yen. Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereinafter referred to as the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), and for transactions that are deemed to be arrangements for goods, etc. to be provided by another party, the Company has changed its accounting method from recording the gross amount of sales as net sales and the purchase amount as expenses to recording the difference between net sales and purchase amount as net sales as commissions. The effect of this change was a 202 million yen decrease in net sales compared to the previous standard. In addition, for most of our services, which were previously recorded as sales upon completion of the project and acceptance by the customer, we have changed to recording sales according to the progress of the project, rather than waiting for the completion of the project. The effect of this change was to increase net sales by 225 million yen.

In other words, net sales before the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition were 8,728 million yen, an increase of 14.3% year on year, and the impact of the change in accounting standards added another 23 million yen. The increase in sales was due to significant growth in Digital Transformation Business and Outsourcing Business.

The ratio of recurring sales (ongoing sales, such as software maintenance fees, for example) to total sales, which is one of the management targets in the mid-term management plan, decreased in the Digital Transformation Business due to the application of revenue recognition accounting standards. However, the ratio increased to 34.8%, down 2.1 percentage points from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The total amount increased by 8.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

As for profits, operating income was 1,482 million yen, ordinary income was 1,437 million yen, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 865 million yen. Since operating income increased by 126 million yen due to the impact of the application of the revenue recognition accounting standard, etc., operating income calculated under the previous accounting standard would have been 1,355 million yen, which is a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year if the difference in accounting standards is excluded.

In the Group Governance Business, there was an increase in expenses due to the upfront cost of significantly