Avant : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

1. Consolidated results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
Revenue
EBITDA
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
shareholders of parent
company
Second quarter of
the
%
%
%
%
%
fiscal year
8,751
-
1,616
-
1,482
-
1,437
-
865
-
ending June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2021
7,637
(1.2)
1,417
20.3
1,296
19.0
1,305
19.4
824
22.5
Comprehensive income (loss)
for the 2Q of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
899 million yen (-%) for the 2Q of the fiscal year ended June 2021
844
million yen (17.6%)
Net profit per
Diluted net
share
profit per share
Second quarter of the
yen
yen
fiscal year
ending June 30, 2022
23.01
-
ended June 30, 2021
21.93
-
(Notes) EBITDA is derived by adding depreciation and amortization of goodwill to operating income.
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard, etc., so the percentage change from the same quarter of the previous year is not stated.
(2) Consolidated financial condition
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratios
As of
Unit: million yen
Unit: million yen
%
December 31, 2021
13,753
9,379
68.2
June 30, 2021
13,956
8,787
63.0
(Reference) Net assets attributable to the company's
As of December 31, 2021
9,379 million yen
As of June 30, 2021
8,787 million yen
shareholders
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc.
2. Dividends on common stock
Dividends per share
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Annual
quarter-end
quarter-endquarter-end
year-end
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
11.00
11.00
June 30, 2022
-
0.00
June 30, 2022 (Forecast)
12.00
12.00
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Profit attributable to
Net profit
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
owners of parent
per share
company
Fiscal Year ending
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
Unit: million yen
%
yen
June 30, 2022
17,820
-
2,860
-
2,830
-
1,905
-
50.66
The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first
quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said
accounting standard, etc.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in "Specified Subsidiaries" (Tokutei Kogaisha) accompanying changes in scope of consolidation): No
Newly added to the scope of consolidation: nil
Newly deleted from the scope of consolidation: nil
Application of accounting procedures specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: none
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and correction of past errors:
Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than item (i) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Correction of past errors: No
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 15 of the attached materials.
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
Total shares outstanding including treasury stock
Shares of treasury stock held
Average outstanding shares
As of December 31, 2021
37,625,501 shares
As of June 30, 2021
37,603,203
shares
As of December 31, 2021
2,951 shares
As of June 30, 2021
2,951
shares
Second quarter of the fiscal year
37,606,311 shares
First quarter of the fiscal year
37,590,859
shares
ending June 30, 2022
ended June 30, 2021
1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter
(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations
Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal year are as follows.
Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. As a result, comparisons with the same quarter of the previous year in the table for the second quarter of the current fiscal year are not shown.
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ending June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Second quarter
Second quarter
Amount
%
Revenue
7,637
8,751
-
-
Operating income
1,296
1,482
-
-
Ordinary income
1,305
1,437
-
-
Profit attributable to owners
of
824
865
-
-
parent company
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, and the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are the figures after the application of the said accounting standard, etc., so the year-on-year comparison is not stated.
The current social and economic environment surrounding Japan is stimulating the need for "data-driven management and decision-making", and the needs for the Group's products and services are expanding while transforming into more advanced ones. As a result, the Group's products and services are also expanding and changing into more sophisticated ones, and the existing segment names are no longer able to properly indicate the nature of our business. For this reason, from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, we have changed the name of our reporting segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" to "Group Governance Business" and from "Business Intelligence Business" to "Digital Transformation Business. This change has no impact on segment information, as the change is only in the segment name.
Consolidated net sales for the Second quarter of the current fiscal year were 8,751 million yen. Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereinafter referred to as the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), and for transactions that are deemed to be arrangements for goods, etc. to be provided by another party, the Company has changed its accounting method from recording the gross amount of sales as net sales and the purchase amount as expenses to recording the difference between net sales and purchase amount as net sales as commissions. The effect of this change was a 202 million yen decrease in net sales compared to the previous standard. In addition, for most of our services, which were previously recorded as sales upon completion of the project and acceptance by the customer, we have changed to recording sales according to the progress of the project, rather than waiting for the completion of the project. The effect of this change was to increase net sales by 225 million yen.
In other words, net sales before the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition were 8,728 million yen, an increase of 14.3% year on year, and the impact of the change in accounting standards added another 23 million yen. The increase in sales was due to significant growth in Digital Transformation Business and Outsourcing Business.
The ratio of recurring sales (ongoing sales, such as software maintenance fees, for example) to total sales, which is one of the management targets in the mid-term management plan, decreased in the Digital Transformation Business due to the application of revenue recognition accounting standards. However, the ratio increased to 34.8%, down 2.1 percentage points from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The total amount increased by 8.0% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
As for profits, operating income was 1,482 million yen, ordinary income was 1,437 million yen, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 865 million yen. Since operating income increased by 126 million yen due to the impact of the application of the revenue recognition accounting standard, etc., operating income calculated under the previous accounting standard would have been 1,355 million yen, which is a 4.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year if the difference in accounting standards is excluded.
In the Group Governance Business, there was an increase in expenses due to the upfront cost of significantly
reinforcing the development system to promote software development for future growth and improved profitability, and the establishment of a division to pursue group synergies as a company-wide expense and the reinforcement of the system for this purpose. On the other hand, the Digital Transformation Business saw a significant increase in profits due to sales growth accompanied by improved profitability, and this was a major factor in the increase in profits.
The status of each reportable segment is as follows.
(i) Revenues
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ending June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Second quarter
Second quarter
Amount
%
Group Governance Businesses
3,897
4,279
-
-
Digital Transformation Business
2,878
3,370
-
-
Outsourcing Business
1,179
1,466
-
-
Elimination
of
inter-segment
(317)
(365)
-
-
transactions
Consolidated Revenues
7,637
8,751
-
-
(ii) Operating income
(millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
Fiscal Year ended June
Fiscal Year ending June
Year on Year Change
30, 2021
30, 2022
Second quarter
Second quarter
Amount
%
Group Governance Businesses
843
885
-
-
Digital Transformation Business
341
552
-
-
Outsourcing Business
295
356
-
-
Corporate Expenses and Elimination
(185)
(312)
-
-
of inter-segment transactions
Consolidated operating income
1,296
1,482
-
-
(Note) The above tables (i) and (ii) show the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. from the beginning of the current first quarter. The above tables (i) and (ii) are prepared in accordance with the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., which was applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2008. As a result, the figures for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standards, etc., and comparisons with the same quarter of the previous fiscal year are not stated.
For the Group Governance Business, net sales were 4,279 million yen. The effect of the application of the accounting standard for revenue recognition, etc. increased by 186 million yen, which would have been a 5.0% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year if the previous accounting standard had been used. The main reason for this increase was an increase in orders related to the accelerating trend among domestic companies to restructure their businesses in order to strengthen their competitiveness. On the other hand, expenses increased due to the significant strengthening of the development system to promote software development for future growth and profitability. As a result, operating income was 885 million yen (an increase of 106 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards, and a decrease of 7.6% from the same quarter of the previous year under the previous accounting standards).
In the Digital Transformation Business, the need to utilize data for decision-making in management and business promotion is accelerating, and the projects we receive are changing from the traditional "development related to business intelligence" to "provision of cloud data platforms. As a result, net sales increased to 3,370 million yen (down 163 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards, but up 22.8% from the same quarter of the previous year under the previous accounting standards). The change in the quality of orders received has also led to improved profitability, and operating income was 552 million yen (an increase of 20 million yen due to the impact of the change in accounting standards, and a 55.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year under the previous accounting standards), significantly higher than the same quarter of the previous year.
In the Outsourcing Business, companies that had been cautious in making final decisions due to the uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus infection are now starting to move forward, and orders from new customers are increasing. As a result, we achieved a significant increase in both sales and profit, with net sales of 1,466 million yen (up 24.3% year on year) and operating income of 356 million yen (up 20.7% year on year). There was no impact from the application of accounting standards for revenue recognition in the Outsourcing Business.
