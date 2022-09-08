Avant : Convocation Notice of the 25th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To Our Shareholders

We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued understanding and support of our company. We hereby present the Notice of the 26th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Founded in May 1997 as DIVA Corporation, we began by developing a system to produce consolidated accounting information, the basic language for companies to interact with their stakeholders, and as of May 2022, we celebrate our 25th anniversary. We would like to thank our shareholders for their support of the Group's development to date.

The idea that "a company is a public institution of society" is the starting point of my business foundation.

If a company is a public institution, we would like to contribute to society by helping many companies improve their "public power" using IT. This is the basic philosophy of the Avant Group, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

What does it mean to improve the power of public institutions? The first is to determine the company's public power based on a variety of information, including financial as well as non-financial information, and to put a value on it. I call it "pricing". The other is "dialogue". By improving the quality of our creative dialogue with various stakeholders, we will hone our ability to identify and solve problems for the company's growth, and improve our public organ capabilities. This is the essence of "Spreading Accountability" that the Avant Group has been promoting, or to put it simply, "management DX.

In order to become a group that contributes to the enhancement of corporate value through "Management DX," it is necessary to shift to a new organizational and governance structure. We ask for the understanding and support of our shareholders regarding our reorganization and transition to a company with an Audit Committee. On October 1, we will launch the New Avant Corporation Group. New Diva will be responsible for the "Consolidated Financial Disclosure DX" to promote creative disclosure. New Avant for "Management Information DX" to visualize corporate value. New Zeal is responsible for "DX of data utilization infrastructure" to accelerate data-driven management. These three companies aim to accelerate the growth of existing businesses and create new growth businesses. We would like to ask our shareholders to take care of their health and to continue to support the Avant Group.

Tetsuji Morikawa,

President and Group CEO,

Avant Corporation