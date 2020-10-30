Log in
Avant : Financial Results Briefing 1Q FY21/06

10/30/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Financial Results Briefing

for the first quarter

of Fiscal Year June 2021

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail

AVANT CORPORATION

(Code3836 TSE1

October 30, 2020

Contents

. Summary of financial results

for the first quarter of FY June 2021

. Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Figures in this material are rounded down to the unit of display

The information contained in this material regarding the business outlook and other forecasts and strategies etc. are forward-looking statements and are determined within the range that could normally be predicted based on the information reasonably available to the Company at the time of preparation of this material. Investors should be aware of the risks, however, that actual results may differ from the business prospects described in the material due to the occurrence of extraordinary circumstances that cannot usually be predicted or the occurrence of results that cannot usually be predicted. The Company will proactively disclose information that is considered material to investors, but investors should be advised not to make judgment based entirely on only the business prospects described in this material. This material should not be copied or transferred for any purpose without permission of the Company.

© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1

I. Summary of financial results

for the first quarter of FY June 2021

© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

Results Highlights

Results within initial forecasts

  • Revenues for the first quarter declined, but fell within the initial forecast. A fall in revenues was partially offset by cost reduction, minimizing deterioration in margins
  • Recurrent revenues grew 14.3% year-on-year and the recurrent revenue ratio increased to 38.6%

(millions of yen)

FY20/06

FY21/06

Year-on-Year

Q1 Q1

Variance

%CHG

Revenue

3,714

3,601

112

3.0%

Cost of Revenue

2,149

1,997

151

7.1%

SG&A expenses

1,050

1,125

+ 75

+ 7.2%

Operating Income

514

478

36

7.0%

OP Margin

13.8%

13.3%

-

0.6 point

Ordinary Income

520

482

37

7.2%

Net Income

334

303

30

9.1%

EBITDA

557

537

20

3.6%

© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 04:04:03 UTC

