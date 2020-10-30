Avant : Financial Results Briefing 1Q FY21/06

Financial Results Briefing
for the first quarter
of Fiscal Year June 2021
This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail
AVANT CORPORATION
(Code：3836 TSE1）
October 30, 2020
Ⅰ . Summary of financial results
for the first quarter of FY June 2021
Ⅱ. Earnings and Dividend Forecast
＊Figures in this material are rounded down to the unit of display
The information contained in this material regarding the business outlook and other forecasts and strategies etc. are forward-looking statements and are determined within the range that could normally be predicted based on the information reasonably available to the Company at the time of preparation of this material. Investors should be aware of the risks, however, that actual results may differ from the business prospects described in the material due to the occurrence of extraordinary circumstances that cannot usually be predicted or the occurrence of results that cannot usually be predicted. The Company will proactively disclose information that is considered material to investors, but investors should be advised not to make judgment based entirely on only the business prospects described in this material. This material should not be copied or transferred for any purpose without permission of the Company.
© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
I. Summary of financial results
for the first quarter of FY June 2021
© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Results Highlights
Results within initial forecasts
-
Revenues for the first quarter declined, but fell within the initial forecast. A fall in revenues was partially offset by cost reduction, minimizing deterioration in margins
-
Recurrent revenues grew 14.3% year-on-year and the recurrent revenue ratio increased to 38.6%
(millions of yen)
FY20/06
FY21/06
Year-on-Year
Q1
Q1
Variance
%CHG
Revenue
3,714
3,601
△ 112
△ 3.0%
Cost of Revenue
2,149
1,997
△ 151
△ 7.1%
SG&A expenses
1,050
1,125
+ 75
+ 7.2%
Operating Income
514
478
△ 36
△ 7.0%
OP Margin
13.8%
13.3%
-
△ 0.6 point
Ordinary Income
520
482
△ 37
△ 7.2%
Net Income
334
303
△ 30
△ 9.1%
EBITDA
557
537
△ 20
△ 3.6%
© 2020 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
