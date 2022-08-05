Avant : Financial Results Briefing Q4 FY22/06

Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the name of its reportable segments and applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. For details, please refer to the notes on page 2.
AVANT CORPORATION
(Code：3836 Prime Market）
August 5, 2022
Contents
Ⅰ . Summary of financial results
for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 Ⅱ. Earnings and Dividend Forecast
Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the names of its reportable segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" and "Business Intelligence Business" to "Group Governance Business" and "Digital Transformation Business" in order to properly present the nature of its business. This change in segment name has no impact on segment information.
Note 2
Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the figures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard. Please note that when comparing figures with those of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 or earlier, the impact of the change in accounting standards should be considered. The year-on-year changes in amounts (millions of yen) and rates of change (%) shown in this document are calculated based on the figures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 before the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.
Seven consecutive fiscal years of sales and profit growth
Demand continued to grow, and the Co achieved increases in both sales and profit despite a slight deterioration in profit margins due to higher personnel and other costs. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased only slightly due to the impact of an impairment loss on the investment in Metapraxis in the U.K.
We expect double-digit sales growth in FY June 2023, but expect a decline in profit due to the upfront burden of scheme development for the next mid-term business plan.
Profit increase due to DX and Outsourcing offsetting decrease in G-governance profit
All companies continue to achieve high levels of growth in sales and profits. Operating income in the Group Governance business declined slightly due to increased hiring, performance-linked personnel expenses, and outsourcing costs, but in line with expectations.
