Avant : Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 and Medium-Term Management Strategy for the Next Fiscal Year

August 5, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company name Avant Corporation Name of Representative: Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Representative Director

(Code: 3836, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Treasurer (TEL: 03-6388-6739)

Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 and Medium-Term

Management Strategy for the Next Fiscal Year

On August 5, 2022, Avant Corporation announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, as well as its forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is the final year of the "BE GLOBAL 2023" medium-term management plan. As explained in our timely disclosure of June 22, 2022, we have not achieved significant results in the transformation of our business model, which was one of the three key pillars of "BE GLOBAL 2023" ((1) Pursue further sales growth through the Group's collective strengths, (2) M&A to accelerate growth, and (3) Change business model). The recurrent sales ratio, which had been set as a progress indicator, remained at 34.6% in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, making it difficult for the company to reach its target of 70%.

For this reason, we began formulating the next medium-term management plan as early as the second half of 2021, and together with the Group strategy executive team, we started by reconfirming the Group's management philosophy, discussed what the Group should do to realize the vision, and summarized this as the Avant Group's materiality "Become a software company that helps increase corporate value (Ref.1). Through discussions among the group's executive management strategy team and the board of directors regarding specific measures to realize this materiality, we have come to the conclusion that accelerating the growth of existing businesses and creating new growth businesses can be effectively implemented through the reorganized organization. (Ref. 2) This reorganization and its background are explained in detail in the timely disclosure document dated June 22, 2022.

As the first step of the reorganization, on July 15, 2022, DIVA Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, sign the contract to transfer its development business of consolidated closing support systems (main product brands: "DivaSystem LCA" and "DivaSystem FBX") to FIERTE Corporation by way of absorption-type demerger, and ZEAL Corporation signed the contract to transfer its corporate performance management ("CPM") unit jurisdiction business to Diva Corporation in the form of an absorption-type demerger. The Company disclosed

