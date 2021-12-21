Log in
    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
Avant : Notice of Filing for Selection of "Prime Market" under New Market Category

12/21/2021 | 11:13pm EST
December 22, 2021

To all,

Company Name

AVANT Corporation

Name of Representative

Tetsuji Morikawa, President

(Code: 3836, TSE First Section)

For inquiries

Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director

(Tel. 03-6388-6739)

Notice of Filing for Selection of "Prime Market" under New Market Category

The Company has confirmed that it conforms to the listing maintenance standards for the Prime Market, having received the results of the initial assessment of compliance with the listing maintenance standards for the new market category from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on July 9, 2021.

In response, the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on December 22, 2021, resolved to select the "Prime Market" under the new market classification of the TSE, and submitted an application for market selection to the TSE, designating the "Prime Market" as the selected market.

Ends

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
