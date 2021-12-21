Avant : Notice of Filing for Selection of "Prime Market" under New Market Category

December 22, 2021

To all,

Company Name AVANT Corporation Name of Representative Tetsuji Morikawa, President (Code: 3836, TSE First Section) For inquiries Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director (Tel. 03-6388-6739)

Notice of Filing for Selection of "Prime Market" under New Market Category

The Company has confirmed that it conforms to the listing maintenance standards for the Prime Market, having received the results of the initial assessment of compliance with the listing maintenance standards for the new market category from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. on July 9, 2021.

In response, the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on December 22, 2021, resolved to select the "Prime Market" under the new market classification of the TSE, and submitted an application for market selection to the TSE, designating the "Prime Market" as the selected market.

Ends