    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Avant : Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

09/03/2021 | 12:02am EDT
September 3, 2021

Avant Corporation Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO For inquiry: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO 81-3-6388-6739

Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

Avant Corporation (Stock code: 3836) hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to submit a proposal for partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 28, 2021, as follows.

1. Reason for the change

(1) Amendment to allow a general meeting of shareholders without a fixed place

The Company has decided to make it possible to hold a general meeting of shareholders without a fixed location in order to revitalize, streamline, and facilitate the general meeting of shareholders by making it easier for many shareholders, including those in remote areas, to attend the meeting and to reduce the risk of infectious diseases, such as the new coronavirus infection, which has an enormous impact on people's lives, and large-scale disasters, such as natural disasters.

(2) Change in the Method of Electing the Chairman of the Board of Directors

In light of the points raised by several directors in the questionnaire for evaluating the effectiveness of the Board of Directors conducted in May 2021, it is proposed that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be elected by resolution of the Board of Directors, and that Article 22 of the current Articles of Incorporation be amended to create an ideal governance system in which directors clarify their positions of execution and supervision and engage in discussions. In order to establish an ideal governance system in which directors clearly discuss the positions of execution and supervision, Article 22 of the current Articles of Incorporation is amended.

2. Details of the change

The details of the change are as follows.

(Underlined parts indicate changes.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

After Amendment

(Convocation)

(Convocation)

Article 11 An ordinary general meeting of

Article 11 An ordinary general meeting of

shareholders of the Company shall be convened

shareholders of the Company shall be convened

within three (3) months from the day following the

within three (3) months from the day following the

last day of the business year, and an extraordinary

last day of the business year, and an extraordinary

general meeting of shareholders shall be

general meeting of shareholders shall be

convened whenever necessary.

convened whenever necessary.

(Newly established)

(2) A general meeting of shareholders of the

Company may be a general meeting of

shareholders without a fixed place.

(Newly established)

supplementary provisions

(Transitional measures concerning the place of the

general meeting of shareholders)

The change in the location of the General Meeting

of Shareholders pursuant to Article 11, Paragraph

2 shall take effect on the date on which the

Company receives confirmation from the Minister

of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister

of Justice that the fully electronic General Meeting

of Shareholders to be implemented by the

Company meets the requirements specified in the

Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and

Industry and the Ordinance of the Ministry of

Justice pursuant to the provisions of the Act for

Partial Revision of the Industrial Competitiveness

Enhancement Act, etc. and these Supplementary

Provisions shall be deleted after the effective date

has passed.

(Convocation and chairmanship of meetings of the

(Convocation and chairmanship of meetings of the

Board of Directors)

Board of Directors)

Article 22 (Newly established)

Article 22 The Board of Directors shall, by a

resolution of the Board of Directors, select one (1)

The President shall convene a meeting of the

Chairman of the Board of Directors from among

Board of Directors and act as chairman thereof. In

the Directors.

the event that the President is unable to act,

2 The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall

another Director shall take his place in the order

convene a meeting of the Board of Directors and

previously determined by the Board of Directors.

act as chairman thereof. In the event that the

Chairman of the Board of Directors is unable to

act, another Director shall take his place in the

order previously determined by the Board of

Directors.

3. Date of the change

Scheduled date of the general meeting of shareholders to amend the Articles of Incorporation

Scheduled effective date of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

September 28, 2021

  1. In addition to the resolution at this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the date on which the Company receives confirmation from the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister of Justice, as provided for in the Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice, that the requirements specified in the Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Ordinance of the Ministry of Justice as contributing to the enhancement of industrial competitiveness while taking into consideration the interests of shareholders are met.
  2. September 28, 2021

Ends

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
AVANT : Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation
PU
AVANT : Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and F..
PU
AVANT : Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal YearEnded June 30, 2021 and Fi..
PU
Avant Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended ..
CI
Avant Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending June 30, 202..
CI
Avant Corporation Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended ..
CI
Avant Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year..
CI
Avant Corporation Proposes Final Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
AVANT : Names Candidate for New Auditor
PU
AVANT : Switches All Electricity to Renewable Energy
PU
Financials
Sales 2021 16 200 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2021 1 650 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,1x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 56 325 M 512 M 512 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 107
Free-Float 52,2%
Managers and Directors
Tetsuji Morikawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Naoyoshi Kasuga Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Masaoki Kobayashi Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Tatsuru Nakayama Manager-Group Business Administration
Georges Ugeux Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANT CORPORATION29.36%509
ACCENTURE PLC30.55%214 275
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.29.77%188 273
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.22%124 857
INFOSYS LIMITED33.60%97 503
SNOWFLAKE INC.9.06%89 140