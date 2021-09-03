Avant : Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

September 3, 2021

Avant Corporation Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Group CEO For inquiry: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO 81-3-6388-6739

Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

Avant Corporation (Stock code: 3836) hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at a meeting held today to submit a proposal for partial amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on September 28, 2021, as follows.

1. Reason for the change

(1) Amendment to allow a general meeting of shareholders without a fixed place

The Company has decided to make it possible to hold a general meeting of shareholders without a fixed location in order to revitalize, streamline, and facilitate the general meeting of shareholders by making it easier for many shareholders, including those in remote areas, to attend the meeting and to reduce the risk of infectious diseases, such as the new coronavirus infection, which has an enormous impact on people's lives, and large-scale disasters, such as natural disasters.

(2) Change in the Method of Electing the Chairman of the Board of Directors

In light of the points raised by several directors in the questionnaire for evaluating the effectiveness of the Board of Directors conducted in May 2021, it is proposed that the Chairman of the Board of Directors be elected by resolution of the Board of Directors, and that Article 22 of the current Articles of Incorporation be amended to create an ideal governance system in which directors clarify their positions of execution and supervision and engage in discussions. In order to establish an ideal governance system in which directors clearly discuss the positions of execution and supervision, Article 22 of the current Articles of Incorporation is amended.

2. Details of the change

The details of the change are as follows.

(Underlined parts indicate changes.)