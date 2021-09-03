Avant : Notice of Partial Amendment to the Article of Incorporation

|
(Convocation)
(Convocation)
Article 11 An ordinary general meeting of
Article 11 An ordinary general meeting of
shareholders of the Company shall be convened
shareholders of the Company shall be convened
within three (3) months from the day following the
within three (3) months from the day following the
last day of the business year, and an extraordinary
last day of the business year, and an extraordinary
general meeting of shareholders shall be
general meeting of shareholders shall be
convened whenever necessary.
convened whenever necessary.
(Newly established)
(2) A general meeting of shareholders of the
Company may be a general meeting of
shareholders without a fixed place.
(Newly established)
supplementary provisions
(Transitional measures concerning the place of the
general meeting of shareholders)
The change in the location of the General Meeting
of Shareholders pursuant to Article 11, Paragraph
2 shall take effect on the date on which the
Company receives confirmation from the Minister
of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Minister
of Justice that the fully electronic General Meeting
of Shareholders to be implemented by the
Company meets the requirements specified in the
Ordinance of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry and the Ordinance of the Ministry of
Justice pursuant to the provisions of the Act for
Partial Revision of the Industrial Competitiveness
Enhancement Act, etc. and these Supplementary
Provisions shall be deleted after the effective date
has passed.
(Convocation and chairmanship of meetings of the
(Convocation and chairmanship of meetings of the
Board of Directors)
Board of Directors)
Article 22 (Newly established)
Article 22 The Board of Directors shall, by a
resolution of the Board of Directors, select one (1)
The President shall convene a meeting of the
Chairman of the Board of Directors from among
Board of Directors and act as chairman thereof. In
the Directors.
the event that the President is unable to act,
2 The Chairman of the Board of Directors shall
another Director shall take his place in the order
convene a meeting of the Board of Directors and
previously determined by the Board of Directors.
act as chairman thereof. In the event that the
Chairman of the Board of Directors is unable to
act, another Director shall take his place in the
order previously determined by the Board of
Directors.