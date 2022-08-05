Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Avant Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:16 2022-08-05 am EDT
1443.00 JPY   -1.16%
12:21aAVANT : Financial Results Briefing Q4 FY22/06
PU
12:21aAVANT : Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP Q4 FY22/06
PU
12:21aAVANT : Forecast of Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2023 and Medium-Term Management Strategy for the Next Fiscal Year
PU
Avant : Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

08/05/2022 | 12:21am EDT
August 5, 2022

To whom it may concern

Company Name

Avant Corporation

Name of Representative

Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Representative Director

(Code: 3836, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)

Contact information

Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Treasurer

(Tel. 03-6388-6739)

Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby apologize for the correction of some items in our "Notice of Convocation of the 25th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" and inform you of the correction as follows on our website.

Note

Correction

Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on page 34

Executive Compensation System 2. Purpose of performance - linked compensation and performance - linked stock compensation, basis of indicators, and specific calculation method (1) Short - term performance - linked compensation

Details of revisions (underlined)

(1) Short-termperformance-linked compensation

Previously, the Company's stock price was also considered as a coefficient, but since the rate of increase in the Company's stock price is reflected in the medium- to long-termperformance-linked compensation, the Board of Directors resolved on September 18, 2020 to use the rate of increase in consolidated operating income as the coefficient from the 24thfiscal year.

(1) Short-termperformance-linked compensation

Previously, the Company's stock price was also considered as a coefficient, but since the rate of increase in the Company's stock price is reflected in the mid- to long-termperformance-linked compensation, the

Board of Directors resolved on August 19, 2020 to use the rate of increase in consolidated operating income as the coefficient from the 25thfiscal year onward.

Ends

About the Avant Group.

Avant Group, which operates under the holding company name of Avant Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku,

Tokyo; President: Tetsuji Morikawa; Securities code: 3836), has adopted "popularization of management information" as its mission. The company operates a group governance business, a digital transformation promotion business, and a CFO outsourcing business, mainly for CFO and CIO organizations. We contribute to our clients' value creation by transforming management information into a "map of the future" that is useful for decision-making. Founded in May 1997 as Diva Corporation, the company went public in February 2007 and changed its name to Avant Corporation when it transitioned to a holding company in October 2013. The company was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. The main group operating subsidiaries (all wholly owned) are as follows

DIVA Corporation

Zeal Corporation

Internet Disclosure, Inc.

Fierte Corporation

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
