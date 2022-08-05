Avant : Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

|
August 5, 2022
To whom it may concern
Company Name
Avant Corporation
Name of Representative
Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Representative Director
(Code: 3836, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market)
Contact information
Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Treasurer
(Tel. 03-6388-6739)
Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary
General Meeting of Shareholders
We hereby apologize for the correction of some items in our "Notice of Convocation of the 25th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" and inform you of the correction as follows on our website.
Note
Correction
Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on page 34
Executive Compensation System 2. Purpose of performance - linked compensation and performance - linked stock compensation, basis of indicators, and specific calculation method (1) Short - term performance - linked compensation
Details of revisions (underlined)
(1) Short-termperformance-linked compensation
Previously, the Company's stock price was also considered as a coefficient, but since the rate of increase in the Company's stock price is reflected in the medium- to long-termperformance-linked compensation, the Board of Directors resolved on September 18, 2020 to use the rate of increase in consolidated operating income as the coefficient from the 24thfiscal year.
About the Avant Group.
Avant Group, which operates under the holding company name of Avant Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku,
Tokyo; President: Tetsuji Morikawa; Securities code: 3836), has adopted "popularization of management information" as its mission. The company operates a group governance business, a digital transformation promotion business, and a CFO outsourcing business, mainly for CFO and CIO organizations. We contribute to our clients' value creation by transforming management information into a "map of the future" that is useful for decision-making. Founded in May 1997 as Diva Corporation, the company went public in February 2007 and changed its name to Avant Corporation when it transitioned to a holding company in October 2013. The company was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. The main group operating subsidiaries (all wholly owned) are as follows
DIVA Corporation
Zeal Corporation
Internet Disclosure, Inc.
Fierte Corporation