Avant : Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

August 5, 2022 To whom it may concern Company Name Avant Corporation Name of Representative Tetsuji Morikawa, President and Representative Director (Code: 3836, Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market) Contact information Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Treasurer (Tel. 03-6388-6739)

Partial Correction to the Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary

General Meeting of Shareholders

We hereby apologize for the correction of some items in our "Notice of Convocation of the 25th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" and inform you of the correction as follows on our website.

Note

Correction

Notice of Convocation of the 25th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders" on page 34

Executive Compensation System 2. Purpose of performance - linked compensation and performance - linked stock compensation, basis of indicators, and specific calculation method (1) Short - term performance - linked compensation

Details of revisions (underlined)

(1) Short-termperformance-linked compensation

Previously, the Company's stock price was also considered as a coefficient, but since the rate of increase in the Company's stock price is reflected in the medium- to long-termperformance-linked compensation, the Board of Directors resolved on September 18, 2020 to use the rate of increase in consolidated operating income as the coefficient from the 24thfiscal year.

(1) Short-termperformance-linked compensation

Previously, the Company's stock price was also considered as a coefficient, but since the rate of increase in the Company's stock price is reflected in the mid- to long-termperformance-linked compensation, the