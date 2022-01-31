Log in
    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
Avant : Results Briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

01/31/2022 | 12:21am EST
Financial Results Briefing

for the second quarter of Fiscal Year June 2022

Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the name of its reportable segments and applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. For details, please refer to the notes on page 2.

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail

AVANT CORPORATION

(Code3836 TSE1

January 31, 2022

Contents

. Summary of financial results

for the second quarter of FY June 2022 . Earnings and Dividend Forecast

Figures in this material are rounded down to the unit of display

The information contained in this material regarding the business outlook and other forecasts and strategies etc. are forward-looking statements and are determined within the range that could normally be predicted based on the information reasonably available to the Company at the time of preparation of this material. Investors should be aware of the risks, however, that actual results may differ from the business prospects described in the material due to the occurrence of extraordinary circumstances that cannot usually be predicted or the occurrence of results that cannot usually be predicted. The Company will proactively disclose information that is considered material to investors, but investors should be advised not to make judgment based entirely on only the business prospects described in this material. This material should not be copied or transferred for any purpose without permission of the Company.

© 2022 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

1

I. Summary of financial results

for the second quarter of FY June 2022

Note 1

Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the names of its reportable segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" and "Business Intelligence Business" to "Group Governance Business" and "Digital Transformation Business" in order to properly present the nature of its business. This change in segment name has no impact on segment information.

Note 2

Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard. Please note that when comparing figures with those of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 or earlier, the impact of the change in accounting standards should be considered. The year-on-year changes in amounts (millions of yen) and rates of change (%) shown in this document are calculated based on the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 before the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.

© 2022 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

2

Results Highlights

Return to growth momentum

  • Double-digitgrowth in sales in all segments on a non-consolidated basis in the second quarter as the rate of growth expanded.
  • Operating income increased due to higher sales, which offset upfront investments to create synergies in the holding company and higher costs associated with an increase in the number of employees, but net income decreased due to the posting of equity method losses.

FY21/06

FY22/06

Q2 Q2

Net Sales

7,637

8,751

Cost of Revenue

4,111

4,603

SG&A expenses

2,230

2,666

Operating Income

1,296

1,482

OP Margin

17.0%

16.9%

Ordinary Income

1,305

1,437

Net Income

824

865

EBITDA

1,417

1,616

(millions of yen)

FY22/06

Year-on-Year (Before accounting impact)

Q2

Variance

%CHG

(Before accounting impact)

8,728

+ 1,090

+ 14.3%

4,706

+ 595

+ 14.5%

2,666

+ 435

+ 19.5%

1,355

+ 59

+ 4.6%

15.5%

-

1.4 point

1,310

+ 4

+ 0.4%

783

40

5.0%

1,489

+ 72

+ 5.1%

© 2022 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

3

Results by Business Segment

Digital Transformation Business Drives Recovery

  • Sales in Digital Transformation Business accelerated and profit margins improved significantly. The Group Governance business saw a year-on-year decline in cumulative profits, but recovered to double-digit growth in sales and profits on a quarterly basis.

(millions of yen)

FY21/06

FY22/06

FY22/06

Year-on-Year (Before accounting impact)

Q2
Q2 Q2

(Before accounting

Variance

%CHG

impact)

Net Sales

3,897

4,279

4,093

+ 196

+ 5.0%

Group

Operating Income

843

885

779

64

7.6%

Governance

OP Margin

21.7%

20.7%

19.0%

-

2.6 point

Net Sales

2,878

3,370

3,534

+ 655

+ 22.8%

Digital

Operating Income

341

552

531

+ 190

+ 55.6%

Transformation

OP Margin

11.9%

16.4%

15.1%

-

+ 3.2 point

Net Sales

1,179

1,466

1,466

+ 286

+ 24.3%

Outsourcing

Operating Income

295

356

356

+ 61

+ 20.7%

OP Margin

25.1%

24.3%

24.3%

-

0.7 point

© 2022 AVANT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 17 650 M 153 M 153 M
Net income 2022 1 700 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 36 456 M 317 M 315 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 123
Free-Float 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Tetsuji Morikawa President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Naoyoshi Kasuga Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tatsuru Nakayama Manager-Group Business Administration
Georges Ugeux Independent Outside Director
Naohisa Fukutani Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANT CORPORATION-19.18%317
ACCENTURE PLC-17.30%216 681
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.29%181 979
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.63%120 620
INFOSYS LIMITED-10.68%94 220
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-19.19%83 773