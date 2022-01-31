Avant : Results Briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
Financial Results Briefing
for the second quarter of Fiscal Year June 2022
Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the name of its reportable segments and applied "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. For details, please refer to the notes on page 2.
AVANT CORPORATION
(Code：3836 TSE1）
January 31, 2022
Contents
Ⅰ . Summary of financial results
for the second quarter of FY June 2022 Ⅱ. Earnings and Dividend Forecast
Effective from the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has changed the names of its reportable segments from "Consolidated Accounting Related Business" and "Business Intelligence Business" to "Group Governance Business" and "Digital Transformation Business" in order to properly present the nature of its business. This change in segment name has no impact on segment information.
Note 2
Effective from the beginning of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the Company has adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc., and the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 are after the application of the said accounting standard. Please note that when comparing figures with those of the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 or earlier, the impact of the change in accounting standards should be considered. The year-on-year changes in amounts (millions of yen) and rates of change (%) shown in this document are calculated based on the figures for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 before the application of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition.
Double-digitgrowth in sales in all segments on a non-consolidated basis in the second quarter as the rate of growth expanded.
Operating income increased due to higher sales, which offset upfront investments to create synergies in the holding company and higher costs associated with an increase in the number of employees, but net income decreased due to the posting of equity method losses.
Sales in Digital Transformation Business accelerated and profit margins improved significantly. The Group Governance business saw a year-on-year decline in cumulative profits, but recovered to double-digit growth in sales and profits on a quarterly basis.
