Avant : Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Financial Results Briefing

PRESS RELEASE August 20, 2021 AVANT Corporation Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Financial Results Briefing AVANT Corporation (security code: 3836) would like to announce that some corrections have been made to the "Summary Report for the Fiscal year ended June 2021 [Japanese standards] (consolidated)" and "Financial Results Briefing" released on August 6, 2021. The revised numeric data related to the Summary Report was transmitted for the system. The revised documents are posted on the Company's website. 1. Reason for correction In the consolidated financial statements, etc. for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, it was found that there were some errors in the treatment of sales based on the percentage-of- completion method, and this has been corrected. As a result, net sales in the consolidated financial statements decreased by 6,545 thousand yen, total selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 1,156 thousand yen, and corporate tax, inhabitant tax and enterprise tax decreased by 2,116 thousand yen. Total current assets decreased by 7,199 thousand yen, deferred tax assets (fixed assets) decreased by 334 thousand yen, income taxes payable decreased by 2,450 thousand yen, accrued consumption tax decreased by 654 thousand yen, and provision for directors' bonuses decreased by 1,111 thousand yen. As a result, retained earnings decreased by 3,271 thousand yen. 2. Corrections As there are many corrections, the full text of the revised summary report and the results briefing material are attached, and the corrections are marked with an underline. ends

The Avant Groupʼs mission, headed by the holding company AVANT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Group CEO: Tetsuji Morikawa; Securities Code: 3836), is to spread accountability. The Group is developing its consolidated accounting, business intelligence, and CFO outsourcing businesses with the CFOs and CIOs as its main focus. Through these efforts, the Group is helping to create value for customers by transforming management information into a map for the future, which is useful in decision-making. Established as DIVA Corporation in May 1997, after going public in February 2007, changed its name to AVANT Corporation when it transitioned to a holding company in October 2013. The company was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. Major Group operating subsidiaries (100% owned by both companies) are as follows: DIVA Corporation ZEAL Corporation Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd. FIERTE Corporation

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail. Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP For the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021 AVANT CORPORATION August 6, 2021 Name of listed company Listed stock exchanges Tokyo Stock code 3836 URL https://www.avantcorp.com/ Representative (Title) President and Group CEO (Name) Tetsuji Morikawa Contact (Title) Director and Group CFO (Name) Naoyoshi Kasuga (TEL) 03-6388-6739 Scheduled date of General Meeting of Shareholders: September 28, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment September 29, 2021 Securities report issue date: September 27, 2021 Supplementary materials for financial results: Available Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for analysts) (Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) 1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 (1) Consolidated results of operation (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Revenue EBITDA※ Operating income Ordinary income Net profit attributable to owners of parent company Millions of Millions of Millions of Millions of Millions of Fiscal Year ended June 30, yen % yen % yen % yen % yen % 16,236 3.5 3,038 21.2 2,796 22.7 2,808 23.1 1,888 22.8 2021 Fiscal Year ended June 30, 15,691 11.5 2,506 17.5 2,278 15.9 2,282 15.7 1,537 16.8 2020 (Reference) Comprehensive income: Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 1,914million yen (22.5%) Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2020: 1,562 million yen (18.7%) Net Income per Diluted Net Income Ratio of Net Income Ratio of Ordinary Ratio of Operating Share (Note) per share to Shareholders' Income to Total Income to Revenue Equity Assets Fiscal Year ended June 30, yen yen % % % 50.24 － 23.6 21.8 17.2 2021 Fiscal Year ended June 30, 40.92 － 23.5 20.6 14.5 2020 (Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliate Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 (8) million yen Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 - million yen EBITDA (operating income + depreciation and amortization + amortization of goodwill) (Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net Assets per Share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021 13,956 8,787 63.0 233.70 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 11,780 7,194 61.1 191.42 (Reference) Shareholders' equity Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 8,787million yen Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020: 7,194 million yen (3) Consolidated cash flows Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalent at the operating activities investing activities financing activities end of the year Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021 2,561 (789) (359) 7,786 Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 1,890 (420) (294) 6,370 2. Dividends on common stock Dividends per share Total Dividend Dividend on 1st 2nd 3rd Fiscal Annual Dividends payout ratio net assets ratio quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end year-end (Annual) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Fiscal Year Ended yen yen yen yen yen million yen % % June 30, 2020 - 0.00 - 9.00 9.00 338 22.0 5.2 June 30, 2021 - 0.00 - 11.00 11.00 413 21.9 5.2 June 30, 2022 - 0.00 - 12.00 12.00 27.7 (Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal Year 17,820 - 2,860 - 2,830 - 1,905 - 50.67 (Note) Since the Company manages its operations on an annual basis, the consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter (cumulative). Since the Company adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the above forecast of consolidated financial results is the amount after the adoption of the said accounting standard, and therefore, the percentage change from the previous fiscal year is not stated. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results (4) Earnings Forecast" on page 9 of the attached materials. Notes (1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period ： None (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation) Newly added - cos (Name)/Excluded- cos (Name) (2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates (i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards ： None (ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i) ： None (iii) Changes in accounting estimates ： None (iv) Restatement ： None (3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock) (i) Number of shares outstanding including treasury stock As of June 30, 2021 37,603,203 shares As of June 30, 2020 37,586,982 shares (ii) Number of treasury stock As of June 30, 2021 2,951 shares As of June 30, 2020 2,911 shares (iii) Average number of shares Fiscal Year ended June 30, 37,595,528 shares Fiscal Year ended June 30, 37,579,157 shares 2021 2020 (Note) Effective December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split. The number of shares outstanding (common stock) is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated Summary Report is not subject to review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 9 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts. On October 16, 2020, the Company issued new shares as restricted stock compensation. Net income per share (forecast) is calculated based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period after reflecting the issuance of new shares.

Accompanying Materials - Table of Contents 1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results........................................................................................................... 2 (1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations .............................................................................. 2 (2) Discussion on Financial Condition .......................................................................................... 7 (3) Discussion on Cash Flow.................................................................................................................................. 7 (4) Earnings Forecasts ....................................................................................................... 9 2. Basic approach to the selection of accounting standards......................................................................................... 9 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes........................................................................................................ 10 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets.......................................................................................................................... 10 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.... 12 (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets ..................................................................... 14 (4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ..................................................................... 16 (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements ..................................................................... 18 (Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................. 18 (Change in the scope of consolidation or application of the equity method) .................................. 18 (Change in presentation method) ............................................................................................. 18 (Segment information) ............................................................................................. 18 (Per share information) ............................................................................................. 21 (Significant subsequent events) ............................................................................................. 21 - 1 -

