Avant : Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Financial Results Briefing

08/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

August 20, 2021

AVANT Corporation

Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Financial Results Briefing

AVANT Corporation (security code: 3836) would like to announce that some corrections have been made to the "Summary Report for the Fiscal year ended June 2021 [Japanese standards] (consolidated)" and "Financial Results Briefing" released on August 6, 2021. The revised numeric data related to the Summary Report was transmitted for the system. The revised documents are posted on the Company's website.

1. Reason for correction

In the consolidated financial statements, etc. for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, it was found that there were some errors in the treatment of sales based on the percentage-of- completion method, and this has been corrected.

As a result, net sales in the consolidated financial statements decreased by 6,545 thousand yen, total selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 1,156 thousand yen, and corporate tax, inhabitant tax and enterprise tax decreased by 2,116 thousand yen. Total current assets decreased by 7,199 thousand yen, deferred tax assets (fixed assets) decreased by 334 thousand yen, income taxes payable decreased by 2,450 thousand yen, accrued consumption tax decreased by 654 thousand yen, and provision for directors' bonuses decreased by 1,111 thousand yen. As a result, retained earnings decreased by 3,271 thousand yen.

2. Corrections

As there are many corrections, the full text of the revised summary report and the results briefing material are attached, and the corrections are marked with an underline.

ends

The Avant Groupʼs mission, headed by the holding company AVANT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Group CEO: Tetsuji Morikawa; Securities Code: 3836), is to spread accountability. The Group is developing its consolidated accounting, business intelligence, and CFO outsourcing businesses with the CFOs and CIOs as its main focus. Through these efforts, the Group is helping to create value for customers by transforming management information into a map for the future, which is useful in decision-making.

Established as DIVA Corporation in May 1997, after going public in February 2007, changed its name to AVANT Corporation when it transitioned to a holding company in October 2013. The company was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. Major Group operating subsidiaries (100% owned by both companies) are as follows:

DIVA Corporation

ZEAL Corporation

Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd.

FIERTE Corporation

This is an unofficial translation. In case of any difference in meaning between the original Japanese text and the English translation, Japanese text shall prevail.

Consolidated Summary Report under Japanese GAAP

For the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021

AVANT CORPORATION

August 6, 2021

Name of listed company

Listed stock exchanges

Tokyo

Stock code

3836

URL

https://www.avantcorp.com/

Representative

(Title)

President and Group CEO

(Name)

Tetsuji Morikawa

Contact

(Title)

Director and Group CFO

(Name)

Naoyoshi Kasuga

(TEL)

03-6388-6739

Scheduled date of General Meeting of Shareholders:

September 28, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment

September 29, 2021

Securities report issue date:

September 27, 2021

Supplementary materials for financial results: Available

Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for analysts)

(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)

1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021

(1) Consolidated results of operation

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Revenue

EBITDA※

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net profit attributable to

owners of parent company

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Fiscal Year

ended

June 30,

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

16,236

3.5

3,038

21.2

2,796

22.7

2,808

23.1

1,888

22.8

2021

Fiscal Year

ended

June 30,

15,691

11.5

2,506

17.5

2,278

15.9

2,282

15.7

1,537

16.8

2020

(Reference) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 1,914million yen (22.5%)

Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2020: 1,562 million yen (18.7%)

Net Income per

Diluted Net Income

Ratio of Net Income

Ratio of Ordinary

Ratio of Operating

Share (Note)

per share

to Shareholders'

Income to Total

Income to Revenue

Equity

Assets

Fiscal Year

ended

June

30,

yen

yen

%

%

%

50.24

23.6

21.8

17.2

2021

Fiscal Year

ended

June

30,

40.92

23.5

20.6

14.5

2020

(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliate

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 (8) million yen

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 - million yen

  • EBITDA (operating income + depreciation and amortization + amortization of goodwill)

(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net Assets per

Share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021

13,956

8,787

63.0

233.70

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

11,780

7,194

61.1

191.42

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 8,787million yen

Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020: 7,194 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalent at the

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of the year

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021

2,561

(789)

(359)

7,786

Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020

1,890

(420)

(294)

6,370

2. Dividends on common stock

Dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

1st

2nd

3rd

Fiscal

Annual

Dividends

payout ratio

net assets ratio

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

year-end

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Fiscal Year Ended

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

June 30, 2020

-

0.00

-

9.00

9.00

338

22.0

5.2

June 30, 2021

-

0.00

-

11.00

11.00

413

21.9

5.2

June 30, 2022

-

0.00

-

12.00

12.00

27.7

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal Year

17,820

-

2,860

-

2,830

-

1,905

-

50.67

(Note) Since the Company manages its operations on an annual basis, the consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter (cumulative). Since the Company adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the above forecast of consolidated financial results is the amount after the adoption of the said accounting standard, and therefore, the percentage change from the previous fiscal year is not stated. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results (4) Earnings Forecast" on page 9 of the attached materials.

Notes

(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period

None

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)

Newly added - cos (Name)/Excluded- cos (Name)

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards

None

(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i)

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates

None

(iv) Restatement

None

(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

(i) Number of shares outstanding including treasury stock

As of June 30, 2021

37,603,203

shares

As of June 30, 2020

37,586,982

shares

(ii) Number of treasury stock

As of June 30, 2021

2,951

shares

As of June 30, 2020

2,911

shares

(iii) Average number of shares

Fiscal Year ended June 30,

37,595,528

shares

Fiscal Year ended June 30,

37,579,157

shares

2021

2020

(Note) Effective December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split. The number of shares outstanding (common stock) is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • Consolidated Summary Report is not subject to review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts

Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 9 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts.

On October 16, 2020, the Company issued new shares as restricted stock compensation. Net income per share (forecast) is calculated based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period after reflecting the issuance of new shares.

Accompanying Materials - Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results...........................................................................................................

2

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations ..............................................................................

2

(2) Discussion on Financial Condition ..........................................................................................

7

(3) Discussion on Cash Flow..................................................................................................................................

7

(4) Earnings Forecasts .......................................................................................................

9

2. Basic approach to the selection of accounting standards.........................................................................................

9

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes........................................................................................................

10

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets..........................................................................................................................

10

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income....

12

(3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets .....................................................................

14

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .....................................................................

16

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements .....................................................................

18

(Notes on the Going Concern Assumption) ..............................................................................

18

(Change in the scope of consolidation or application of the equity method) ..................................

18

(Change in presentation method) .............................................................................................

18

(Segment information) .............................................................................................

18

(Per share information) .............................................................................................

21

(Significant subsequent events) .............................................................................................

21

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

