Avant : Revision of Summary Report for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 and Financial Results Briefing

AVANT Corporation (security code: 3836) would like to announce that some corrections have been made to the "Summary Report for the Fiscal year ended June 2021 [Japanese standards] (consolidated)" and "Financial Results Briefing" released on August 6, 2021. The revised numeric data related to the Summary Report was transmitted for the system. The revised documents are posted on the Company's website.
1. Reason for correction
In the consolidated financial statements, etc. for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, it was found that there were some errors in the treatment of sales based on the percentage-of- completion method, and this has been corrected.
As a result, net sales in the consolidated financial statements decreased by 6,545 thousand yen, total selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by 1,156 thousand yen, and corporate tax, inhabitant tax and enterprise tax decreased by 2,116 thousand yen. Total current assets decreased by 7,199 thousand yen, deferred tax assets (fixed assets) decreased by 334 thousand yen, income taxes payable decreased by 2,450 thousand yen, accrued consumption tax decreased by 654 thousand yen, and provision for directors' bonuses decreased by 1,111 thousand yen. As a result, retained earnings decreased by 3,271 thousand yen.
2. Corrections
As there are many corrections, the full text of the revised summary report and the results briefing material are attached, and the corrections are marked with an underline.
ends
Scheduled date of General Meeting of Shareholders:
September 28, 2021
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment
September 29, 2021
Securities report issue date:
September 27, 2021
Supplementary materials for financial results: Available
Explanatory meeting to be held: Yes (for analysts)
(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit)
1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
(1) Consolidated results of operation
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Revenue
EBITDA※
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net profit attributable to
owners of parent company
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Fiscal Year
ended
June 30,
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
16,236
3.5
3,038
21.2
2,796
22.7
2,808
23.1
1,888
22.8
2021
Fiscal Year
ended
June 30,
15,691
11.5
2,506
17.5
2,278
15.9
2,282
15.7
1,537
16.8
2020
(Reference) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 1,914million yen (22.5%)
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2020: 1,562 million yen (18.7%)
Net Income per
Diluted Net Income
Ratio of Net Income
Ratio of Ordinary
Ratio of Operating
Share (Note)
per share
to Shareholders'
Income to Total
Income to Revenue
Equity
Assets
Fiscal Year
ended
June
30,
yen
yen
%
%
%
50.24
－
23.6
21.8
17.2
2021
Fiscal Year
ended
June
30,
40.92
－
23.5
20.6
14.5
2020
(Reference) Equity in earnings of affiliate
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2021 (8) million yen
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020 - million yen
EBITDA (operating income + depreciation and amortization + amortization of goodwill)
(Note) The Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split on December 1, 2019. Net income per share is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net Assets per
Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021
13,956
8,787
63.0
233.70
Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
11,780
7,194
61.1
191.42
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021: 8,787million yen
Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020: 7,194 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalent at the
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of the year
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021
2,561
(789)
(359)
7,786
Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
1,890
(420)
(294)
6,370
2. Dividends on common stock
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
1st
2nd
3rd
Fiscal
Annual
Dividends
payout ratio
net assets ratio
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
year-end
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Fiscal Year Ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
June 30, 2020
-
0.00
-
9.00
9.00
338
22.0
5.2
June 30, 2021
-
0.00
-
11.00
11.00
413
21.9
5.2
June 30, 2022
-
0.00
-
12.00
12.00
27.7
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
company
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Fiscal Year
17,820
-
2,860
-
2,830
-
1,905
-
50.67
(Note) Since the Company manages its operations on an annual basis, the consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter (cumulative). Since the Company adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the above forecast of consolidated financial results is the amount after the adoption of the said accounting standard, and therefore, the percentage change from the previous fiscal year is not stated. For details, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results (4) Earnings Forecast" on page 9 of the attached materials.
Notes
(1) Changes of important subsidiaries during the period
： None
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanied by changes in the scope of consolidation)
Newly added - cos (Name)/Excluded- cos (Name)
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes or restatement of accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies caused by revision of accounting standards
： None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies other than (i)
： None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates
： None
(iv) Restatement
： None
(3) Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
(i) Number of shares outstanding including treasury stock
As of June 30, 2021
37,603,203
shares
As of June 30, 2020
37,586,982
shares
(ii) Number of treasury stock
As of June 30, 2021
2,951
shares
As of June 30, 2020
2,911
shares
(iii) Average number of shares
Fiscal Year ended June 30,
37,595,528
shares
Fiscal Year ended June 30,
37,579,157
shares
2021
2020
(Note) Effective December 1, 2019, the Company conducted a 2-for-1 common stock split. The number of shares outstanding (common stock) is calculated as if this stock split had taken place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Consolidated Summary Report is not subject to review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of business performance forecasts
Forward-looking statements in this report, including earnings forecasts, are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable. These statements are not promises by the Company regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forecast depended on a range of factors. Please refer to "Earnings Forecasts" on page 9 for the assumptions for earnings forecasts and notes for using earnings forecasts.
On October 16, 2020, the Company issued new shares as restricted stock compensation. Net income per share (forecast) is calculated based on the average number of shares outstanding during the period after reflecting the issuance of new shares.
