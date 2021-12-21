Log in
    3836   JP3548680002

AVANT CORPORATION

(3836)
Avant : announces its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure

12/21/2021 | 11:13pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2021

AVANT Corporation

Avant announces its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure

Avant Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Tetsuji

Morikawa, Securities Code: 3836, hereinafter "Avant") announces its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD*). In conjunction with this statement of support, the Avant Group released information on its response to climate change on December 22, 2021 on the following website:

https://www.avantcorp.com/en/corporate/sustainability/enviroment.html

The Avant Group's corporate philosophy since its inception has been to "create a company that will last 100 years", based on the Japanese management view that a company is a public institution of society. In the "Avant Group Environmental Policy" formulated based on the idea that the creation of a 100-year company can be achieved through sustainable development that balances economic activities, environmental conservation and social fairness, the Avant Group has set forth "mutual understanding with stakeholders and proactive disclosure of information with the aim of realizing a sustainable society.

Against this backdrop, and in light of the need to further strengthen corporate efforts to resolve issues related to climate change, Avant has expressed its support for the TCFD recommendations and will continue to strengthen its corporate activities related to climate change and actively promote disclosure in line with the recommended disclosure items set out in the TCFD recommendations. Avant has

expressed its support for the TCFD recommendations. We will work to maintain and preserve the global environment and promote activities aimed at realizing a sustainable society.

The TCFD, which stands for Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, was established in June 2017 by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of the G20 to understand and disclose the financial implications of the risks and opportunities posed by climate change. The TCFD recommends that companies and other entities disclose information on climate change-related risks and opportunities in four areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and indicators and targets. For more information, please refer to this website. https://www.fsb-tcfd.org/ Calculated based on FY2019 household sector CO2 emissions.

ends

The Avant Groupʼs mission, headed by the holding company AVANT Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Group CEO: Tetsuji Morikawa; Securities Code: 3836), is to spread accountability. The Group is developing its consolidated accounting, business intelligence, and CFO outsourcing businesses with the CFOs and CIOs as its main focus. Through these efforts, the Group is helping to create value for customers by transforming management information into a map for the future, which is useful in decision-making.

Established as DIVA Corporation in May 1997, after going public in February 2007, changed its name to AVANT Corporation when it transitioned to a holding company in October 2013. The company was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2018. Major Group operating subsidiaries (100% owned by both companies) are as follows:

DIVA Corporation

ZEAL Corporation

Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd.

FIERTE Corporation

Disclaimer

Avant Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 04:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
