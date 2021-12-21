PRESS RELEASE

December 22, 2021

AVANT Corporation

Avant announces its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure

Avant Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Tetsuji

Morikawa, Securities Code: 3836, hereinafter "Avant") announces its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD*). In conjunction with this statement of support, the Avant Group released information on its response to climate change on December 22, 2021 on the following website:

https://www.avantcorp.com/en/corporate/sustainability/enviroment.html

The Avant Group's corporate philosophy since its inception has been to "create a company that will last 100 years", based on the Japanese management view that a company is a public institution of society. In the "Avant Group Environmental Policy" formulated based on the idea that the creation of a 100-year company can be achieved through sustainable development that balances economic activities, environmental conservation and social fairness, the Avant Group has set forth "mutual understanding with stakeholders and proactive disclosure of information with the aim of realizing a sustainable society.

Against this backdrop, and in light of the need to further strengthen corporate efforts to resolve issues related to climate change, Avant has expressed its support for the TCFD recommendations and will continue to strengthen its corporate activities related to climate change and actively promote disclosure in line with the recommended disclosure items set out in the TCFD recommendations. Avant has