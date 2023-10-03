Corporate Governance

Avant Group Corporation

[Reasons for not implementing each principle of the Corporate Governance Code]

To realize our management philosophy, all of our employees share the values of (1) customer orientation, (2) high profit orientation, and (3) single-mindedness. These are values that lead to a virtuous cycle that supports such growth: putting the customer first, growing as a person through creative conversations with various stakeholders in order to meet the needs and expectations of customers amid various changes in the environment, creating new value that is second to none, and earning a high reputation. Diversity is an important issue for our company, as it is important to form an organization that transcends differences in age, gender, race, religion, hobbies and interests in order to share such values. However, in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, 8.8% of our managers were women, 4.3% were foreign nationals, and 82.3% were mid-career hires. We have people from various backgrounds working in our leadership positions.

We believe that the development of diversity will (1) enable employees to exchange opinions from a broader perspective, (2) enable us to make high-quality proposals to our customers, and (3) enhance our customers' evaluation of us, thereby improving employee job satisfaction. For this reason, the Group as a whole is a Great Place to Work.

Supplementary Principle 4-1(iii): Succession Planning

We recognize that the succession of the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) is an important management issue for the Company, and the Board of Directors began discussing it in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018. In the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, we will further incorporate the knowledge of an outside consulting firm and study the development of a comprehensive succession plan.

In September 2021, the Articles of Incorporation were amended to change the clause that the CEO is naturally the chairman of the Board of Directors to a system in which the CEO is selected from among the directors. In October 2022, the CEO, who was the founder of the company, was no longer concurrently serving as president of a business subsidiary.

Although no progress has been made on the CEO succession plan itself, we believe that progress is being made in separating the role of the founder and developing an environment for succession planning.

[Disclosure based on each principle of the Corporate Governance Code] Principle1-4:So-called"policy shareholdings" (Comply)

The Company has no so-called policy shareholdings. The purpose of the policy shareholdings is to maintain and strengthen inter-company transactions, and if acquired, the director in charge of finance will report regularly to the board of directors on the risks and returns, and approval by the board of directors is required in accordance with the "Fund Management Regulations" and other relevant regulations. The basic criterion for determining whether or not to exercise voting rights in relation to policy shareholdings is whether or not it is in line with the