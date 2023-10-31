1. Qualitative Information on Financial Results for the Current Quarter

(1) Management's Discussion on Business Operations

Consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 are as follows.

(Millions of yen, rounded down to the nearest unit) Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-Year Change September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 Amount % Net sales 5,025 5,646 620 12.3 Operating profit 614 681 66 10.8 Ordinary profit 601 679 78 13.0 Profit attributable to owners of 370 482 112 30.2 parent

Consolidated net sales were 5,646 million yen (up 12.3% year-on-year) as a result of the Outsourcing Business maintaining its high growth rate, in addition to significant growth in the Digital Transformation Business in particular, against the background of investment needs among Japanese companies, our customers, to maintain and strengthen competitiveness by "upgrading corporate management and activities using data and digital technology," which is becoming a mid- to long-term trend.

From this first quarter, the Company has revised the method used to categorize its business segments to date and changed from the previous reportable segments of "Group Governance Business," "Digital Transformation Business," and "Outsourcing Business" to "Consolidated Financial Disclosure Business," "Digital Transformation Promotion Business," and "Corporate Management Solutions Business." In light of this change, the results for each reportable segment for the first quarter of the previous fiscal year have been restated according to the reportable segments after the change.

The Consolidated Financial Disclosure Business supports value creation through the disclosure of corporate information with the development and maintenance of DivaSystem, a proprietary software package for consolidated management support and consolidated accounting, and providing outsourcing services for consolidated and non- consolidated financial results using DivaSystem. In terms of this segment's position within the Group, we aim to establish a business model that is a combination of its software and outsourcing businesses.

The Consolidated Financial Disclosure Business also includes information retrieval services for disclosure documents provided mainly to audit firms by Internet Disclosure, Inc.

The Digital Transformation Promotion Business supports the promotion of companies' digital transformation and data-driven management by providing, through consulting and system development, everything from data platforms for utilising all kinds of data surrounding companies to AI and BI solutions for analysing, predicting and visualising data. From major cloud vendors to multi-cloud compatible software, you will learn about the latest information utilization methods and generation AI specializing in data utilization, as well as train engineers and develop your own data utilization platform products. We also aim to expand our group's products.

The Corporate Management Solutions Business has as its objective the visualization and maximization of companies' "invisible value," with a focus on group management, consolidated accounting, and business administration, and offers one-stop support ranging from consulting to system planning, building, installation, and maintenance. In addition to developing software in-house, this business also combines such software with software developed by other companies. The role of this business is to make maximum use of the Group's assets to continuously generate solutions that will provide management information useful for the enhancement of corporate value.

As for profits, despite increases in fixed personnel expenses caused by an increase in headcount, outsourced processing expenses in response to increased demand from customers, and development expenses for new products that we plan to launch, due to the decline in temporary expenses accompanying the group reorganization in the previous fiscal year, effect of increased sales in the Digital Transformation Promotion Business, and other factors, we recorded operating profit of 681 million yen (up 10.8% year-on-year), ordinary profit of 679 million yen (up 13.0% year-on-year), and profit attributable to owners of parent of 482 million yen (up 30.2% year-on-year).