Surplus cash

Financial Strategies to Maximize Corporate Value

NAOYOSHI KASUGA

Director and Group CFO

Review of the Previous Medium-Term Management Plan and Policy for the New Plan

With regard to the previous medium-term management plan, we achieved both operational and ﬁnancial KPIs, but failed to achieve strategic KPIs for recurring sales ratio and GPP (net sales growth rate + operating income margin). The main reason for this was that top management believed when setting each strategic KPI in the previous medium-term plan that the key to the Group's strategy was changing the business model. However, we were unable to see this implemented by the operating companies that were responsible for realizing the strategy. Therefore, in formu-lating the new BE GLOBAL 2028 medium-term manage-ment plan, which was launched in July 2023, we learned from our errors in the previous plan and involved themanagement of the operating companies from the start,making sure we had thorough discussions with them.

Over the ﬁve years covered by the new medium-term plan, we aim to increase corporate value and more than double group-wide net sales as well as driving a more than three-fold increase in net income through average annual growth of 25% or more. The Critical Success Factors (CSFs) for achieving this will come from the implementation of the software driven strategy, and we will continue to view trends in software gross proﬁt as our most important strategic KPI. In addition, in order to visualize the implementation of the software-driven strat-egy, KPIs and targets will be set and monitored for operations, product value, service value, and productivity. Furthermore, each operating company has set its own CSFs and KPIs based on their respective business models, and have formulated measures to navigate towards achieving target values, and have begun implementing these measures.

[ Capital Allocation in the New Medium-Term Management Plan ]

Assuming ¥20 billion for growth investments and ¥5 billion for shareholder returns (dividends) over the 5-year period of the medium-term management plan.

-14,700

Direction of ﬁrst growth investment Internal investment= Human capital investment: ¥1.0 billion • R&D that contributes to the achievement of the business plan

• Develop functions that generate econo-mies of scale Business Growth Asset Procurement Investment: ¥3.5 billion • Minority investment

• Software purchase Reserves: ¥0.5 billion • VC investment, etc.

7,250

Working capital

3,550

Minority investment, R&D

M&A (incl. purchase of source code)

Growth investments

5,400 -5,000 Working capital Shareholder As of June 30, 2028 returns Cash and equivalents (F)

Sources (procurement)

Uses

Growth Investment

Investment is positioned as a key driver to implement the software-driven strategy in the new medium-term plan.

During the ﬁrst three years of the new plan, we have set a limit of ¥5 billion in a search phase for investment projects, with a target of ¥500 million to ¥1 billion per project for use in minority investments and in-house R&D. We are also looking to make larger investments such as M&A during the ﬁnal two years of the plan, utilizing the networks developed through our investments. We established this investment policy partly to reﬂect the fact that we were unable to iden- tify suitable M&A projects despite our eﬀorts to ﬁnd these during the previous medium-term plan. The reasons to ini-tially take a small position rather than conduct outright M&A at the outset is that it will be possible to become a major shareholder as an insider and acquire shares in a target company at a later stage having been able to gain conﬁdence in the value assessment when a target company is looking for an exit strategy. In the future, our Materiality Realization Oﬃce, which will be newly established in the holding company in July 2023, will be responsible for select-ing companies and software products, etc. for investment. The Group CFO's main role will be to act as a gatekeeper toconduct ﬁnancial due diligence on potential investments, as well as to develop recruitment and exit criteria for invest-ment projects and manage them post-investment.

Our basic premise is that we will not make investments unless they are related to the group's business. In other words, the intention is not to make a net investment solely for the purpose of earning an economic return. We will invest in areas of the business that are solely related to the Group's business, particularly in targets that will contribute to increasing software sales and gross proﬁt and enabling sustainable growth. Naturally, one selection criteria for investment is to generate a return that exceeds the mini-mum cost of capital. However, since many of the candi-dates for minority investment are likely to be unlisted startups, and may be seed-stage companies, however detailed the various assumptions made and detailed proj- ect future cash ﬂows are, the accuracy of projections will inevitably be low. We prefer to keep cash ﬂow forecasts moderate as a more practical method of feasibility study (veriﬁcation of proﬁtability), and estimate the expected growth rate and volatility of cash ﬂow from similar exam-ples of other companies. This helps set a hurdle rate for each project, which we use to discount the forecasted cash

First 3 years will be an exploratory phase, aiming to realize results in 4th year and beyond

24/6

25/6

26/6

Exploratory Phase: ¥5 billion

Build cooperative relationships through minority investments in overseas SaaS vendors and software development compa-nies to increase the number of software products handled by the company and expand the network to enhance the compa-ny's own development capabilities

Main objective is not to acquire software, but to build a net-work with a wide range of options

Conduct research and development activities to increase the productivity of service delivery costs

27/6

28/6

Implementation Phase: ¥14.7 billion

Sourcing using the network established during the exploratory phase, executing source code purchases and M&A

Linking the results of R&D activities to improved delivery cost productivityContinue to accumulate know-how and invest in equipment to help clients continue their operations

ﬂow. We are considering using this method for our dis- counted cash ﬂow projections. To be more speciﬁc, our cost of equity as of February 2024 is approximately 7%*.

Therefore, the discounted present value of cash ﬂows using the hurdle rate, including an additional risk premium for each deal, must be positive (or the IRR of the expected deal must be above the hurdle rate). The prerequisite for any potential investment is that the present discounted cash ﬂow using the hurdle rate, to which a risk premium is added for each deal, must be positive.

That said, we fully appreciate that the results of the Feasibility Study are only numerical. The drive and passion of the person leading the project is also very important in determining whether the investment will be accepted or rejected. There will be times when the Group CFO may try to step on the brakes, but if the drive of the person still shines through, the Group CFO may decide to take on more risk. It sometimes is the case that to get the largest returns you have to be able to take more risks. We do need to add however that for our Group, the Group CEO and the Group CXOs, who are participants in the Group Management Committee that discuss investment decisions, can make evaluations based on a common language of corporate value and cost of capital, and we believe that decisions on that economic rationality are not carried out solely based on theoretical values.

* Calculated assuming a 10-year JGB yield of 0.725%, an Equity β of 1.04, and a market risk premium of 6.0%.

Shareholder Returns

The balance of surplus cash and deposits as of June 30, 2023 exceeded ¥7 billion due to the fact that investments did not proceed as planned in the previous medium-term plan. Minority investments and M&A are important means of implementing the software-driven strategy set forth in the new medium-term plan. We assume that the surplus cash and deposits accumulated to date will be invested in such activities, but if appropriate investment targets are not secured, surplus cash and deposits may further increase. In such case, in addition to the ¥5 billion cash dividend planned in the current medium-term plan, the company will consider share buybacks from the market as appropriate, taking into account the beneﬁts of not only additional returns to shareholders but also incentive com-pensation for employees and complementary payments from M&A transactions.

We emphasize Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and Internal Rate of Return (IRR) in our corporate valuation. For exam-ple, if you purchased our shares at the beginning of the previous medium-term plan and held them for 5 years, the TSR would be 304.6%, sharply in excess of the TOPIX TSR

In addition to capital allocation, it is very important to put the PDCA cycle of the new medium-term plan into opera-tion as quickly as possible. For this purpose, it is also essen-tial to have internal software infrastructure in place that can draw on the latest information as necessary. At the start of the new medium-term management plan, the Group used its own product, AVANT Cruise, for the central oversight of management data within the Group. This automatically renews and extracts several KPIs in the new medium-term plan, enabling visualization and eﬃcient monitoring of the plan's progress. At the same time, we are also working on digitization (DX) of our own group business management in order to provide appropriate and prompt feedback to each operating company. We expect this to be useful for early detection of issues and prompt response to them.

Review and Policy on Corporate Value

Enhancement

[ Evaluation of Investment Return Performance ]

including dividends (149.3%) over the same period. Meanwhile the IRR would be 25.2%, signiﬁcantly higher than that for the TOPIX. Furthermore, the Sharpe ratio, which is the excess return divided by the rate of change in return, and the trainer ratio, which is the excess return divided by the β value, both exceeded the metrics for the TOPIX over the same period. Therefore, we believe that we were able to deliver returns to shareholders that were suﬃciently higher than the market, even taking risk into account.

Cash out Cash in

Cash ﬂow

IRR (Internal Rate of Return) 25.2%

*1 Closing price of our stock on July 1, 2018

*2 Our closing price on June 30, 2023

2018/7/1-2023/6/30

IRR (Internal Rate of Return) 25.2% 5.75%

Risk-free rate 0.03% 0.03%

Volatility 39.14% 15.34%

β

Sharpe ratio 0.643 0.373

Trainer ratio 0.207 0.057

[ TSR and Value Tree ]

Year

Original share price*1 Dividend per share

TSR is divided into capital gains and income gains. Regarding income gains, TSR comes from plans to pay dividends in accordance with the shareholder return policy. As shown in the diagram below, capital gains can be broken down into EPS growth and PER. With regard to EPS, we plan to grow net proﬁt by more than three times during the new mid-term plan period by implementing our software driven strategy.

0

(yen)

1

2

3

4

5

-482

6

7.5

9

11 13

Stock price after 5 years*2 1,411

-482

6

Avant GroupTOPIX

1.2165 1.0

7.5

Maximize

TSR

9

Net income

11 1,424

EquitySustainable growth rate of net incomeCost of equity