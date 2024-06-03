This is an unofficial translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the original

Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

June 3, 2024

To whom it may concern

Company Name: AVANT GROUP CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Tetsuji Morikawa,

President and Group CEO

(Code: 3836, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO

(TEL: 03-6388-6739)

Notice on the status of Acquisition of Own Shares

(Acquisition of treasury stock in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to

Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

The Company hereby announces the following information on the status of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied pursuant to Article 165(3) of the same Act, which was resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on 26 April 2024.

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares acquired 211,300 shares (3) Total value of shares acquired 275,942,990 円 (4) Acquisition period 1 May 2024 to 31 May 2024 (Contractual basis) (5) Method of acquisition Market purchases on the TSE

(For reference)

1. Resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting on 26 April 2024

(1) Class of shares to be acquired Common stock (2) Total number of shares that may be acquired 1.2 million shares (maximum) (3) Total amount for shares to be acquired 1 billion yen (maximum) (4) Acquisition period May 1, 2024 to November 30, 2024

2. Cumulative number of treasury shares acquired in accordance with the Board of Directors' resolutions above (as at 31 May 2024)

(1) Total number of shares acquired 211,300 shares (2) Total value of shares acquired 275,942,990 yen

Ends