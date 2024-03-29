OUR PHILOSOPHY

AVANT

VISION

While pursuing growth opportunities in Japan, the Group aims to

establish itself as a world-class software company, using world-class SaaS companies as benchmarks.

MISSION

Our group's corporate mission is to build a management information system that enables many companies to create sustainable corporate value for the future by the realization of "Spreading Accountability" and, by extension, to spread "best management" widely throughout society.

PHILOSOPHY

The Group' s corporate philosophy is to be a company that lasts 100 years as a result of passing on its transparency and manage-ment philosophy as a "public entity" from generation to generation, and all its members being passionate about providing value to society in a free and creative manner.

Values that support our corporate philosophy

Values that Support our Corporate Philosophy

The following values are important to the employees of our group.

OPEN: Based on an open spirit.

VALUE: Foster a passion for value creation.

STRETCH: Challenge to be the best.

Based on the corporate philosophy of "Creating a 100-year Company" all members of the Avant Group are striving to realize its founding mission of "Spreading Accountability."

Our goal is to "BE GLOBAL." At present, we are pursuing a software driven strategy to become a software company that helps increase corporate value.

GROUP