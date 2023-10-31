No changes are made to the forecast for the current financial year, which is expected to achieve sales of ¥ 24,000 million and operating profit of ¥ 3,850 million.

The previous method of classifying business segments was reviewed, the reportable segments were changed from "Group Governance Business", "Digital Transformation Promotion Business" and "Outsourcing Business" to, the new reportable segments are "Consolidated Financial Disclosure Business", "Digital Transformation Promotion Business" and "Management Solutions Business".

【Reference】 New business segments

「Consolidated Financial Disclosure Business」

In addition to the development and maintenance of our own packaged software "DivaSystem" for consolidated management support and consolidated accounting, we also provide outsourcing of consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements using this software, supporting value creation through corporate information disclosure. As for our position within our group, we aim to establish a business model that combines the software business and outsourcing business.

The consolidated financial statement disclosure service also includes an information search service for disclosure documents provided by Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd. primarily for auditing firms.

「Digital Transformation Promotion Business」

Through consulting and system development, we provide AI and BI solutions that analyze, predict, and visualize data from a data platform that utilizes all kinds of data surrounding companies, and support companies in promoting digital transformation and data-driven management. From major cloud vendors to multi-cloud compatible software, you will learn about the latest information utilization methods and generation AI specializing in data utilization, as well as train engineers and develop your own data utilization platform products. We also aim to expand our group's products.

「Management Solutions Business」

Focusing on group management, consolidated accounting, and business management, we aim to visualize and maximize a company's "invisible value," and provide one-stop support from consulting to system planning, construction, implementation, operation, and maintenance. In addition to in-house development, it is also possible to develop in combination with software developed by other companies. In this segment, we will continue to create solutions that make the most of the group's assets and provide solutions that provide management information that will improve corporate value.