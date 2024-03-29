RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management Policy

Notably Signiﬁcant Risks

The Group conducts an annual review of risks that may aﬀect the achievement of the new medium- term management plan and existing business, and maintains a "management crisis list." This list sets out risks with the potential to have a signiﬁcant impact, which are classiﬁed as "material risks." These include risks that require rapid contingency measures in addition to normal controls and for which risk avoidance, reduction, transfer, and other measures should be initiated with a priority classiﬁed as "sig- niﬁcant material risks." For each "material risk," the Group as a whole promotes focused control activi- ties, and for "signiﬁcant material risks," it implements a risk management cycle (PDCA) by regularly monitoring the status, conﬁrming the eﬀectiveness of response, and making recommendations for improvement. We are also engaged in other activities necessary for the uptake and thorough imple-mentation of risk management.

The following is a list of 11 items that could have a signiﬁcant impact on the achievement of the Group's business plan and on the Group's existence. One of these risks has been designated as a "notably signiﬁcant risk" and is being addressed as a priority.

Risk items

1. Risk of cyber-attacks

Some cloud services oﬀered by the Group include services involving the handling of important customer data, such as institutional accounting, management accounting, and business management. In the event of a service outage or loss of customer data due to cyber-attacks on those ser- vices, there could be a signiﬁcant impact on customer operations. In addition, we recognize that this is a signiﬁ-cant important risk because the occurrence of such an event for reasons attributable to our Company could have a material impact on our Group's performance and ﬁnan-cial position, including the payment of compensation for damages, and could also lead to a decline in the credibility and brand image of our Group. We recognize that this is a particularly important risk.

Countermeasures

The Group has established a security organization to reduce risk, and is continuing risk identiﬁcation and improvement activities to promote system failure counter-measures such as multiple data backups and other secu-rity measures such as multi-factor authentication. In addition, we have obtained SOC1 Type2 reports for some of our cloud services in compliance with the U.S. Statement on Standards for Assurance Engagements No. 18 (SSAE18), and we strive to improve the quality of system operations by utilizing objective evaluations from a third-party perspective.

During the period under review, we focused on the "recovery" aspect of the cyber security framework, and are working to develop a mechanism for data preservation and rapid recovery.

Next, we will go through risks that we recognize as very important, but that will not have a signiﬁcant impact if they materialize, or risks we believe we can adequately address before they materialize.

Signiﬁcant Risks

Risk items

The Group aims to achieve sustainable earnings growth and business expansion under its new medium-term manage- ment plan, BE GLOBAL 2028. To this end, the Company's policy is to make acquisitions and enter into capital tie-ups as necessary, while taking into account its performance and ﬁnancial position. However, in proceeding with M&A, there is a possibility that the transaction will not proceed as envi- sioned by our Group due to an inability to ﬁnd suitable candi-dates or to reach agreement on transaction terms, etc. In addition, problems that cannot be identiﬁed in preliminary investigations, such as the occurrence of contingent liabilities or unrecognized liabilities after the investment or M&A, may lead to impairment of goodwill, etc., which may aﬀect our Group's performance and ﬁnancial position. In addition, problems that cannot be identiﬁed in the preliminary investi-gation, such as the occurrence of contingent liabilities or the discovery of unrecognized liabilities after investment or M&A, may lead to impairment of goodwill or other losses, which may aﬀect the Group's performance and ﬁnancial position.

In order to achieve the goals of the new medium-term man- agement plan, the Group is investing in human resources and R&D, as well as in product development to strengthen product competitiveness, and in the development and expansion of its business infrastructure. However, it is possi-ble that these business investments may not produce the expected investment results due to changes in the market environment or a gap between developed products and market needs. If the investment does not produce the expected eﬀect, the Group's performance and ﬁnancial posi- tion may be aﬀected in the medium to long term.

If the Group's ability to secure and develop talented human resources with the expertise needed to promote its busi-ness and achieve growth does not proceed as planned over the medium term, the Group's future growth potential and business performance and ﬁnancial position may be aﬀected.

Although our Group's organization is currently working to develop human resources and establish an organizational structure, we recognize that our management is highly dependent on Tetsuji Morikawa, our President and Representative Director, and if something unexpected were to happen to the President and Representative Director, it could aﬀect the promotion of our business activities and our business performance and ﬁnancial position.

If a failure occurs in the cloud services provided by our Group and the operation of the system or service is sus- pended, it may have a signiﬁcant impact on customer operations. In addition, if problems such as loss of cus-tomer data were to occur, the impact would be even greater, and in some cases, compensation payments for damages incurred could have a signiﬁcant impact on our Group's performance and ﬁnancial position. In addition, any delay in the operation of the service will lead to a dete- rioration of the Group's social credibility and brand image.

Countermeasures

The M&A organization conducts detailed due diligence on the ﬁnancial position and contractual relationships of can-didate companies in advance, and makes decisions based on the veriﬁcation of each identiﬁed risk and countermea- sures. We also strive to reduce such risks by quantitatively and qualitatively understanding the business conditions of the investee companies involved in each business.

In response to this risk, the Group carefully decides on busi-ness investments at the consideration stage after evaluating investment eﬀects and risks in accordance with the author- ity stipulated in the "Authority Regulations" in advance. We strive to prevent risks from materializing and reduce their impact.

In addition to strengthening our recruiting system and ensuring competitiveness in recruiting by understanding the market's appropriate remuneration levels, we are also promoting measures to enable new employees to contrib-ute to the Company as soon as possible, such as by enhancing our training menu for new hires.

To address this risk, we are working to formulate and exe-cute a succession plan by appointing the next generation of leaders as directors of operating companies and entrusting them with the management of these companies, and by providing supervision and guidance from the hold-ing company to develop successors.

To address this risk, we are promoting various measures to prevent failure and minimize the impact of failure so that our systems can operate stably and services can be pro-vided continuously.

Risk items

The Group believes that an eﬀective compliance system is essential to fulﬁlling its social responsibilities as a corporation.

The Group provides support for the introduction of software developed in-house or by third parties that is systematized according to customer needs, contracted development, and BPO services for undertaking ﬁnancial closing operations. In the provision of services, there is a possibility that deviations from initial estimates may occur due to ambiguities in contrac-tual content or requirements, or that unforeseen technical problems or project management issues may arise, resulting in increased costs and delays in schedules. If such a problem were to occur, the Group's performance and ﬁnancial position could be signiﬁcantly aﬀected due to higher-than-expected costs and compensation payments for damages resulting from delays in delivery.

The Group has developed several in-house software prod-ucts in the areas of institutional accounting, management accounting, business management, and data utilization plat-forms. In the development of new products and additions to existing products, we continuously strive to improve quality and prevent the occurrence of defects through development based on our management process. However we cannot deny the possibility that product defects may occur. Defects in our Group's products may aﬀect our customers' opera-tions, and failure to resolve such defects may cause a loss of trust in our Group, which may aﬀect our Group's business performance and ﬁnancial position.

In the course of our business activities, the Group may handle personal and conﬁdential information of its aﬃli-ates and customers. There is a possibility that this informa-tion could be leaked due to unauthorized access to our Group's infrastructure from outside, leakage of information due to errors by our Group's oﬃcers and employees or contractors, or other unforeseen circumstances. Such an incident could have a serious impact on the social credibil- ity of the Group and its customers, as well as on the Group's business performance and ﬁnancial position.

An eruption of Mt Fuji, ﬂood damage from typhoons, storm surges, etc., could result in the loss of important information assets, a shortage of work-ready personnel, or the collapse of infrastructure, may make it impossible to resume busi- ness operations quickly. In addition, if our Group's business sites are damaged by natural disasters such as earthquakes or ﬁres, and important documents and data related to busi-ness execution and intellectual property, etc. are lost, busi-ness activities may be hindered and our business performance and ﬁnancial position may be aﬀected.

Countermeasures

To ensure that the compliance system functions eﬀectively in response to this risk, the Group formulates compliance rules and other compliance-related regulations, and ensures that all oﬃcers and employees are fully aware of them through education and training. In addition, the Compliance Committee promotes compliance activities by establishing quantitative checkpoints for compliance.

To address this risk, we are taking measures to reduce the impact on our business performance and ﬁnancial position by purchasing insurance to cover contingencies, while improving project quality through the establishment of a service quality management department.

To address this risk, we have established a product quality control department to reduce quality risk during product development.

To address this risk, we have established an Information Security Policy and a Personal Information Protection Policy to deal with security risks, and review these policies in response to advances in information and communication technology and changes in social conditions and the regula-tory environment. The Information Security Committee, led by the Chief Information Security Oﬃcer (CISO) and headed by the President, has been established to formulate policies, implement measures, educate and enlighten employees, and conduct audits and evaluations. We have also acquired ISMS certiﬁcation (ISO/IEC27001:2013), an international standard for objective evaluation and continuous improvement of these operations. We also conduct quarterly information security training to raise the security awareness of all execu-tives, temporary employees, and outsourced employees.

To mitigate this risk, we are backing up important docu-ments and data to a remote location, establishing an emer-gency headquarters and other initial response systems, and formulating a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) to resume business operations. In addition, by enhancing our online business infrastructure, we are striving to prepare for both the safety of our executives and business partners and the continuity of our business operations by utilizing remote work from normal times.

Compliance

In order to fulﬁll our responsibility for corporate organization and activities as a public institution of soci- ety, and to ensure the growth of our business and the continuous and eﬃcient operation of our corpo- rate organization, we have established the General Meeting of Shareholders as the highest body within the Company, and have designed the following organizational structure and internal control system.

Establishment of a Board of Directors and selection a President and Representative Director to ensure accurate decision-making and speedy execution of operations

Establishment of an Audit and Supervisory Committee, audit of the execution of duties by the Directors by the Audit and Supervisory Committee, election and dismissal of the Accounting Auditor, and deter-mination of the content of proposals regarding non-reappointment of the Accounting AuditorEstablishment of accounting auditors to ensure the appropriateness of ﬁnancial reporting and inter-nal controls through accounting audits and improve disclosure and information provision functionsResponse to important risks through the Risk Management Committee, Compliance Committee, and Information Security Committee, each of which includes the president, and ensuring compliance withlaws, regulations, and rules, as well as information security

The Group has assigned a CRO and a Group Risk Management Department to oversee and promote risk management from the Group's perspective, and is promoting the strengthening of the risk management system. Group CRO Hiroki Takemura highlights our focus on strengthening risk management. Our Risk Management System is an Important Means of Maximizing Business Opportunities and Achieving Sustainable Growth. HIROKI TAKEMURA Group CRO Executive Vice President, Diva Corporation The Group positions risk manage-ment as a top priority item in order to achieve the new medium-term management plan and preserve the existing business base. Throughout the year, we maintain a Management Crisis List, with particular emphasis on risks from cyber attacks as a "signiﬁcant important risk." response is essential for maintain-ing business continuity and cus-tomer trust. To address this risk, we promote control activities throughout the Group and regularly monitor and conﬁrm their eﬀectiveness. Cyber security is an unavoidable issue in today's age of digital transforma-tion, and a prompt and appropriate In addition, we are also working to make continuous improvements by appropriately implementing a risk management cycle (PDCA) for other critical risks, such as invest-ment and M&A risks, risks in secur-ing and training human resources, and information security risks. Our risk management system is an important tool not only to avoid risk, but also to maximize business opportunities and achieve sustain-able growth.

GROUP CRO MESSAGE