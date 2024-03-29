This is an unofficial translation. In the event of any discrepancy between the original Japanese text and this English translation, the Japanese text shall prevail.

March 29, 2024

Company Name: AVANT GROUP CORPORATION

Name of Representative: Tetsuji Morikawa,

President and Group CEO

(Code: 3836, TSE Prime Market)

Inquiries: Naoyoshi Kasuga, Director and Group CFO

(TEL: 03-6388-6739)

Avant Group publishes integrated report CREATIVE DIALOG 2023.

Avant Group Corporation (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Tetsuji Morikawa; hereafter 'the Company') has published the integrated report 'CREATIVE DIALOG 2023'. The report is available on the company's IR information website from today.

The integrated report "CREATIVE DIALOG" is published to inform investors and other stakeholders of the Avant Group's approach, strategies, and achievements in value creation and corporate value enhancement, and to provide an opportunity for dialog.

In the "CREATIVE DIALOG 2023," we first highlight how our group is trying to create value for society through the Group CEO's message and our value creation process. Thereafter, the report

is split into three parts: growth strategies to realize the vision, business strategies to execute themission, and ESG initiatives that embody the corporate philosophy, expressing how the Group will implement and realize this in conjunction with our mission, and vision, based on our philosophy system. The final data section shows results achieved to date.

The Group's strategic materiality in realizing our vision of becoming a software company that helps increase corporate value is a central policy for improving our corporate value, helping contribute to society and significantly increase our profit levels through refining of our business model. We hope readers will understand that the path to realization of our vision is also a journey that leads directly to enhancement of our Group's corporate value.

The Integrated Report is available from the IR information section of the company's corporate website below.

▼AVANT GROUP Integrated Report pagehttps://www.avantgroup.com/en/ir/library/integratedreport.html

【About Avant Group】

Avant Group Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Tetsuji Morikawa; listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market; Securities code: 3836), which operates as a holding company, provides software development, sales and maintenance, software-based consulting and BPO services to enable customers to make timely and appropriate management decisions and promote management reform based on various types of information, both financial and non-financial. It contributes to 'management DX' by providing software development, sales and maintenance, as well as software-based consulting and BPO services, to enable customers to make timely and appropriate management decisions and promote management reforms based on a variety of information, both financial and non-financial.

Corporate website：https://www.avantgroup.com/en

The main Group operating subsidiaries (all wholly owned) are. AVANT CORPORATION

Internet Disclosure Co., Ltd. ZEAL CORPORATION

DIVA CORPORATION

