Avantax, Inc.(NasdaqGS:AVTA) dropped from S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index

Avantax, Inc. is a provider of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and platforms. Its integrated tax-focused wealth management services consist of the operations of Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners. Avantax Wealth Management provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals, CPA firms and their clients. Avantax Wealth Management offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a United States tax-focused independent broker-dealer. Avantax Planning Partners is an in-house/employee-based RIA, insurance agency and wealth management business that partners with certified public accounting (CPA) firms in order to provide their consumer and small business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services, as well as retirement plan solutions through Avantax Retirement Plan Services.