Avantax, Inc.(NasdaqGS:AVTA) dropped from S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index
Avantax, Inc.(NasdaqGS:AVTA) dropped from S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index
November 30, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.99 USD
|-0.04%
|+0.08%
|+1.80%
|Nov. 28
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Nov. 28
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
Avantax, Inc.(NasdaqGS:AVTA) dropped from S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index
|Carlyle Group's Shares Rise as Company to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Carlyle Group to Replace ICU Medical in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Cetera Holdings Completes Acquisition of Avantax
|MT
|Avantax, Inc.(NasdaqGS:AVTA) dropped from NASDAQ Composite Index
|CI
|Aretec Group, Inc. completed the acquisition of Avantax, Inc. from a group of shareholders.
|CI
|Avantax, Inc. Announces Management Resignations
|CI
|Avantax, Inc. Announces Resignation of Marc Mehlman, Chief Financial Officer
|CI
|Avantax, Inc. Announces Step Down of Christopher Walters, Chief Executive Officer
|CI
|Avantax, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (AVTA) AVANTAX Reports Q3 Revenue $192.3M
|MT
|Earnings Flash (AVTA) AVANTAX Reports Q3 EPS $0.36
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Lower Treasury -2-
|DJ
|Barrington Research Downgrades Avantax to Market Perform From Outperform
|MT
|Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Avantax to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $26 From $27
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|Financials Up Ahead of Inflation Data -- Financials Roundup
|DJ
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Advancing Late Monday Afternoon
|MT
|Top Midday Gainers
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Monday Afternoon
|MT
|Sector Update: Financial
|MT
|Barrington Research Cuts Avantax Price Target to $30 From $32.50, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Avantax Price Target to $27 From $29, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Benchmark Adjusts Avantax Price Target to $30 From $32, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Avantax to Go Private in $1.2 Billion Cash Buyout by Cetera
|MT
|William Blair Downgrades Avantax to Market Perform From Outperform
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+1.80%
|957 M $
|-0.72%
|7 622 M $
|-40.88%
|4 402 M $
|+25.83%
|2 339 M $
|0.00%
|2 134 M $
|+11.57%
|1 920 M $
|-29.28%
|1 687 M $
|+1.67%
|1 612 M $
|+31.28%
|1 317 M $
|-5.80%
|1 207 M $