Avante Corp. reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CAD 19.96 million compared to CAD 18.16 million a year ago.

Net income was CAD 0.03231 million compared to net loss of CAD 4.39 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.146 compared to CAD 0.272 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.146 compared to CAD 0.272 a year ago.

Basic earnings per share was CAD 0.001 compared to basic loss per share of CAD 0.201 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share was CAD 0.001 compared to diluted loss per share of CAD 0.201 a year ago.

