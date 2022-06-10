Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Avante Logixx Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XX   CA05351B1094

AVANTE LOGIXX INC.

(XX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:17 2021-10-05 am EDT
2.070 CAD   -0.48%
05:31pAvante logixx announces cfo retirement
GL
06/01Avante logixx inc. announces closing of the sale of logixx security inc. to ssc security services corp. and provides a corporate update
GL
05/30Avante Logixx Obtains Shareholder Consent for Logixx Security Sale
MT
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AVANTE LOGIXX ANNOUNCES CFO RETIREMENT

06/10/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Stephen Rotz, CPA-CA, CFA, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has informed the Company that he will be stepping down from his role of CFO as of August 29, 2022 and has provided notice of his retirement.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), said on behalf of the Board of Directors and the Avante team, “In the time that I have worked with Steve, I can say that he is “all in” on improving business operations and protecting the interests of this company every day. His work over the past two plus years on financial disclosures, financings, acquisitions, post-acquisition integrations and divestitures has been a huge help to this organization, and we wish him well going forward.”

Avante has initiated a search to identify its next CFO.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX), provides high-end security services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avante Security Inc., serving residential customers located in Toronto and Muskoka regions of Ontario, Canada.  With an experienced team, a focus on customer service excellence and development of innovative solutions, we remain committed to providing our shareholders with exceptional returns.  Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com.

Avante Logixx Inc.
Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO
416 923 6984
manny@avantesecurity.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


All news about AVANTE LOGIXX INC.
05:31pAvante logixx announces cfo retirement
GL
06/01Avante logixx inc. announces closing of the sale of logixx security inc. to ssc securit..
GL
05/30Avante Logixx Obtains Shareholder Consent for Logixx Security Sale
MT
05/30Avante logixx inc. announces shareholder approval of logixx transaction
GL
05/30Avante logixx inc. announces shareholder approval of logixx transaction
GL
05/30TRANSCRIPT : Avante Logixx Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/29Avante logixx inc. announces date of special meeting of shareholders
GL
04/29Avante logixx inc. announces date of special meeting of shareholders
GL
04/28Avante Logixx Announces Grant of Stock Options
GL
04/11Avante Logixx Announces Senior Management Changes
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 91,7 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
Net income 2021 -2,90 M -2,27 M -2,27 M
Net Debt 2021 12,3 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 963
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AVANTE LOGIXX INC.
Duration : Period :
Avante Logixx Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,76
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Emmanuel Mounouchos Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Rotz Chief Financial Officer
Leland D. Verner Director
Robert Klopot Director
Wesley J. Hall Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTE LOGIXX INC.44.44%17
SECOM CO., LTD.7.76%13 954
SECURITAS AB-21.49%3 734
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.12.14%1 154
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-20.13%1 091
SIS LIMITED-1.86%861