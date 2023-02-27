AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ANNOUNCES PASSING OF LELAND VERNER; CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. ("Avante" or the "Company") (TSXV: XX) is deeply saddened to announce that long time director Leland Verner has passed away. Mr. Verner was a director of the Corporation and was the chair of its board of directors from 2008 to 2019.

“On behalf of Avante, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Verner’s family and friends”, said Manny Mounouchos, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, “Leland was both an exceptional leader and a valued advisor and will be missed by all who knew him”.

To fill the vacancy created by the passing of Mr. Verner, Mr. Bruce Bronfman has rejoined the board of directors, having previously served as a director between 2008 and 2018.

Mr. Bronfman has been and is President of Mida Investments Ltd. since 1994, an investment and advisory firm based in Toronto and has been involved in a number of startup and early-stage companies assisting them with their overall strategic direction, financing and related corporate activities. He provides analysis and context that expands and provides momentum to business ideas. He is currently Strategic Advisor to both Cairn Memory Care Opportunity Fund, a Seniors focused Fund based in Toronto, and Citadel FM, a digital streaming music and advertisement platform based in Boston, Mass.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO

416 923 6984

manny@avantesecurity.com



