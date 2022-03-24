AVANTE LOGIXX INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT WITH SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the timing of the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of shareholders of Avante (“Shareholders”) previously scheduled to be held on April 19, 2022, in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avante by SSC Security Services Corp. (“SSC”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Transaction”).



The Company has been in discussions with its significant Shareholders with respect to the Transaction and has agreed with SSC to postpone the Special Meeting for the time being. The Company expects to provide a further update on the Transaction in due course. Any meeting materials that may be received by Shareholders with respect to the Special Meeting should be disregarded.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

About SSC Security Services Corp.

SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell

CEO

(416) 923-6984

craig@avantelogixx.com

