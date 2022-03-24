Log in
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT WITH SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP.

03/24/2022 | 06:42pm EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO-Ontario, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) today provided an update on the timing of the special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of shareholders of Avante (“Shareholders”) previously scheduled to be held on April 19, 2022, in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avante by SSC Security Services Corp. (“SSC”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the “Transaction”).

The Company has been in discussions with its significant Shareholders with respect to the Transaction and has agreed with SSC to postpone the Special Meeting for the time being. The Company expects to provide a further update on the Transaction in due course. Any meeting materials that may be received by Shareholders with respect to the Special Meeting should be disregarded.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

About SSC Security Services Corp.

SSC Security Services Corp. (TSXV: SECU) (OTCQX: SECUF) is a leading provider of physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. For more information, please visit www.securityservicescorp.ca.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell
CEO
(416) 923-6984
craig@avantelogixx.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
