Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; and (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Resolutions (i) to (iii) were approved by shareholders.

A total of 8,191,583 Common Shares of the 21,192,004 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 38.654% of the Common Shares.

The results are as follows:

Voted For Voted

Withhold Voted

For Voted

Withhold 1. Election of Directors Samuel L. Duboc 7,383,476 781,200 90.432 % 9.568 % Carol Osler 7,333,476 831,200 89.820 % 10.180 % Craig Campbell 7,383,476 781,200 90.432 % 9.568 % Stewart Lyons 7,335,476 829,200 89.844 % 10.156 % Joseph Leeder 7,383,476 781,200 90.432 % 9.568 % Andrea Fiederer 7,333,476 831,200 89.820 % 10.180 % Jean-Pierre Taillon 7,381,476 783,200 90.407 % 9.593 % 2. Appointment of Auditor 7,420,383 771,200 90.585 % 9.415 % Voted For Voted

Against Voted

For Voted

Against 3. Ratification of Stock Option Plan 7,320,476 844,200 89.660 % 10.340 %

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Samuel L. Duboc, Carol Osler, Craig Campbell, Stewart Lyons, Joseph Leeder, Andrea Fiederer and Jean-Pierre Taillon will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated August 9, 2021, which is available under Avante’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com

