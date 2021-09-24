Log in
Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

09/24/2021 | 07:31am EDT
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 23, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting: (i) the election of directors; (ii) to appoint RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the 2022 fiscal year; and (iii) the ratification of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. Resolutions (i) to (iii) were approved by shareholders.

A total of 8,191,583 Common Shares of the 21,192,004 Common Shares of the Company that were outstanding as at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 38.654% of the Common Shares.

The results are as follows:

 Voted ForVoted
Withhold		 Voted
For		Voted
Withhold
1. Election of Directors     
Samuel L. Duboc7,383,476781,200 90.432%9.568%
Carol Osler7,333,476831,200 89.820%10.180%
Craig Campbell7,383,476781,200 90.432%9.568%
Stewart Lyons7,335,476829,200 89.844%10.156%
Joseph Leeder7,383,476781,200 90.432%9.568%
Andrea Fiederer7,333,476831,200 89.820%10.180%
Jean-Pierre Taillon7,381,476783,200 90.407%9.593%
2. Appointment of Auditor7,420,383771,200 90.585%9.415%
      
 Voted ForVoted
Against		 Voted
For		Voted
Against
3. Ratification of Stock Option Plan7,320,476844,200 89.660%10.340%

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Samuel L. Duboc, Carol Osler, Craig Campbell, Stewart Lyons, Joseph Leeder, Andrea Fiederer and Jean-Pierre Taillon will hold office until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the management information circular dated August 9, 2021, which is available under Avante’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements. About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell
CEO
(416) 923-6984
craig@avantelogixx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
