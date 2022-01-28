Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Avante Logixx Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XX   CA05351B3074

AVANTE LOGIXX INC.

(XX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Senior U.S. official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese 'coercion'

01/28/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official will visit Lithuania next week to discuss enhancing economic cooperation with the small Baltic nation, which has faced pressure from China for boosting ties with Taiwan.

Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez will be in Vilnius from Sunday to Tuesday, and in Brussels from Wednesday to Friday, where he will also discuss efforts to counter economic "coercion" with EU officials, the State Department said in a statement.

In Vilnius, he will discuss bilateral economic cooperation, and U.S. "strong support for Lithuania in the face of political pressure and economic coercion from the People's Republic of China," the statement said.

Fernandez will be accompanied by U.S. Export-Import Bank officials to discuss implementation of a $600 million memorandum of understanding to expand opportunities for U.S. exporters and Lithuanian buyers in areas such as high-tech manufacturing, business services and renewable energy, according to the statement.

In Brussels, Fernandez will discuss transatlantic trade and investment through the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council, the statement said.

The United States, which is seeking to push back against growing Chinese influence worldwide, has backed Lithuania in its dispute with China over Taiwan, a self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own.

China downgraded its diplomatic relationship with Lithuania and pressed multinationals to sever ties with the country after Taiwan opened a representative office in Vilnius last year called the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, rather than using the word Taipei as is more common.

EU authorities launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Thursday, accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against EU member Lithuania that they say threaten the integrity of the bloc's single market.

Lithuania's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it hopes its trade dispute with China will be solved with consultations between China and the EU.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. -1.67% 1.18 Delayed Quote.-19.46%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.05% 727.529 Real-time Quote.-1.70%
All news about AVANTE LOGIXX INC.
05:33pSenior U.S. official to visit Lithuania in show of support over Chinese 'coercion'
RE
01/24AVANTE LOGIXX INC.(TSXV : XX) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
2021PROTECTED : Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2021Avante Logixx Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2021Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 Million (or $0.03 Per Share) for I..
GL
2021Avante Logixx Inc. to Release Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 After Ma..
GL
2021AVANTE LOGIXX INC.(TSXV : XX) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
2021Avante Logixx Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
2021Avante Logixx Inc. Approves Election of Jean-Pierre Taillon as Director
CI
2021AVANTE LOGIXX : Announces Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 Million (or $0.095 Per Share) for Its Fi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 92,8 M 72,7 M 72,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,4 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 901
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart AVANTE LOGIXX INC.
Duration : Period :
Avante Logixx Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,20 CAD
Average target price 2,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Craig Bradley Campbell Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Stephen Rotz Chief Financial Officer
Samuel L. Duboc Chairman
James Joseph Leeder Independent Director
Stewart Lyons Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTE LOGIXX INC.-19.46%20
SECOM CO., LTD.0.39%15 158
SECURITAS AB-10.63%4 337
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-1.99%1 358
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.3.83%1 077
SIS LIMITED12.64%1 025