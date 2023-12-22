Official AVANTE MINING CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2023) - Avante Mining Corp. (TSXV: AVA) (OTC Pink: ACPRF) (FSE: P210) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 11,666,670 units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $700,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Share") and one half of one transferrable common share purchase warrant (with two such half warrants being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Share, for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

Adrian Smith, CEO, comments, "We are pleased to engage strategic investors interested in the long-term success of the Company as we focus our efforts on nickel and critical metals essential to the energy transition. We plan to continue work and accelerate our efforts throughout the winter and spring, as we tap into the potential at the Company's Pipestone project."

The gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by the Company to fund exploration expenses at its Pipestone project and Voisey's West project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and for general working capital. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to an Exchange hold period and a four month plus one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws of Canada, which will expire on April 22, 2024.

MI 61-101 Disclosure

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Private Placement for an aggregate total of $31,200 in Units. The participation by such insiders is considered a "related-party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b), respectively, of MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement as the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Private Placement and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

About Avante Mining Corp.

Avante Mining Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value geographically significant projects including the Voisey's West and the Pipestone Project. Avante is paving the way by combining quality projects with proven exploration strategies and a dedicated team to achieve exceptional outcomes.

The Company's Voisey's West project is located in the same intrusive complex as the world class Voisey's Bay Nickel mine where reported remaining proven and probable reserves include 32.4 million tonnes of 2.13% nickel, 0.96% copper, 0.13% cobalt, and additional measured and indicated 10.3 million tonnes of 0.87% nickel, 0.65% copper, 0.04% cobalt. It represents one of the most competitive nickel operations globally.

The Pipestone Project represents one of the rare awaruite projects globally which are a focus in the development of large-scale bulk tonnage nickel targets that have low carbon emission profiles and are very attractive to steel produces looking to reduce their carbon output.

For more information, please call Adrian Smith, CEO, at 1-778-331-3816, email info@avantemining.com, or visit www.avantemining.com.

