    AVN   CA0534984087

AVANTI ENERGY INC.

(AVN)
AVANTI ENERGY : CEO TO PARTICIPATE IN TWO UPCOMING VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCES

11/29/2021 | 02:21pm EST
Calgary, AB, November 29, 2021 - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") announced today thatChris Bakker, CEO of Avanti Energy,will beparticipatingin two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

MicroCapRodeo Maple Leaf Conference

Mr. Bakkeris scheduled to presentonTuesday, November 30, 2021at 3:00 PM Eastern Timeduring the Microcap Rodeo Maple Leaf Conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: hereand on the investor relations section of Avanti Energy's website atavantienergy.com/investor. Management will also be hostingone-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

The MicroCapRodeo is hostingits inaugural Maple Leaf Conference, which is being held virtually on November 30 - December 2, 2021. Theywill be bringing some of the best investment ideas from Canada to the American investor. To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

BenzingaAll Access

Mr. Bakker is scheduled to presentonThursday, December 2, 2021at 10:40 AM Eastern Timeduring the BenzingaAll Access event. The event will be broadcast live and can be viewed here. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available on the investor relations section of Avanti Energy's website at avantienergy.com/investor.

BenzingaAll Access is a first-of-its-kind show: part interview, part investor presentation. On All Access, Benzingapartners with companies to bring you in-depth one-on-one conversations with executives across a wide range of industries and asset classes. From emerging biotechs, to alternative real estate investment platforms, to everything in between, guests on All Access have one thing in common: they want to tell their story to investors.

About Avanti Energy

Avanti Energy is focused on the exploration, developmentand production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting untapped potential helium reserves to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantienergy.com.

For corporate and shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Avanti Energy

Investor Relations

Phone: 403-394-0409

Email: investors@avantienergy.com

Avanti Energy Inc.

Website: www.avantienergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentionsand expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertainand that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actualand future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Avanti Energy Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 19:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
