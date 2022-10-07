Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Avanti Helium Corp.
  News
  Summary
    AVN   CA05351P1080

AVANTI HELIUM CORP.

(AVN)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:41 2022-10-06 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   +12.70%
Britain hands troubled train operator Avanti short term contract

10/07/2022 | 02:58am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain granted train operator Avanti West Coast a short term contract to continue to run services between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh, giving the firm six months to improve after it cut services in August.

The contract award came despite the government saying past performance from Avanti had been unacceptable. The company is majority owned by London-listed FirstGroup alongside minority partner Italy state-owned Trenitalia.

New drivers are starting to join which should allow Avanti to add more trains per day, Britain's Department for Transport said in a statement on Friday.

"We have agreed a six-month extension to Avanti to assess whether it is capable of running this crucial route to a standard passengers deserve and expect," Transport Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

Avanti in August angered passengers and politicians when it cut the number of trains it ran between London and Manchester by a third in August due to driver shortages.

FirstGroup said the contract extension to the end of March 2023 was broadly under the same terms and conditions as before and that discussions were ongoing over the longer-term contract.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. 12.70% 0.71 Delayed Quote.-56.71%
FIRSTGROUP PLC 0.55% 109.1 Delayed Quote.6.16%
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 3,90 M 2,84 M 2,84 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 41,3 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart AVANTI HELIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
Avanti Helium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,71 CAD
Average target price 4,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 485%
Managers and Directors
Chris Bakker Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robin Gamley President & Director
Brad Paterson Chief Financial Officer
Ali Esmail Vice President-Engineering
Michael Leo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AVANTI HELIUM CORP.-56.71%30
CHEVRON CORPORATION37.55%310 312
CONOCOPHILLIPS63.00%147 583
EOG RESOURCES, INC.43.57%73 888
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION133.67%62 928
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED37.01%60 062