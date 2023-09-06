Avantium N.V.
Avantium N.V.
Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction05 sep 2023
Issuing institutionAvantium N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital4.318.993,10 EUR
|Total votes43.189.931,00
Previous notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0012047823
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification42.726.599
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
New notification
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0012047823
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value43.189.931
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 06 September 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Avantium NV published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 19:09:02 UTC.