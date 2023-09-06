Avantium N.V.
Avantium N.V.

Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction05 sep 2023
Issuing institutionAvantium N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Next result
Total capital allocation
Month Total placed capital Total votes
MonthTotal placed capital4.318.993,10 EUR Total votes43.189.931,00
Previous notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
Type stockGewoon aandeel ISINNL0012047823 Disclosure0,10 Previous notification42.726.599 Total votes1,00 Nominal value0
New notification
Type stock ISIN Nominal value Total placed Votes per stock Number certified
DisclosureGewoon aandeel Type stockNL0012047823 ISIN0,10 Nominal value43.189.931 Total placed1,00 Votes per stock0

Date last update: 06 September 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Avantium NV published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 19:09:02 UTC.