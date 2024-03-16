Below you will find information from the register issued capital. The information has been provided by the organisation.
|Month
|Total placed capital
|Total votes
|Month
|Total placed capital7.967.578,90 EUR
|Total votes79.675.789,00
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|Type stockGewoon aandeel
|ISINNL0012047823
|Disclosure0,10
|Previous notification75.665.094
|Total votes1,00
|Nominal value0
|Type stock
|ISIN
|Nominal value
|Total placed
|Votes per stock
|Number certified
|DisclosureGewoon aandeel
|Type stockNL0012047823
|ISIN0,10
|Nominal value79.675.789
|Total placed1,00
|Votes per stock0
Date last update: 16 March 2024
Disclaimer
Avantium NV published this content on 15 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2024 23:02:10 UTC.